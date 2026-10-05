JJ Gabriel: Man United wonderkid’s audacious demand that sparked request to leave revealed

A few weeks ago, it emerged that JJ Gabriel wants to leave Manchester United.

The main reason given at the time was that he no longer felt Old Trafford was the right place for his development.

That, however, was only the surface explanation. It has now come to light what really sparked his decision to ask the club to let him go.

Gabriel felt cheated after missing the Sabah game

According to Sky Sports’ Danyal Khan:

“Understand Gabriel and his family requested to play at least 20 minutes v Sabah in CL, Brighton in FA Cup and upcoming PL tie v Bournemouth – all before wanting to open negotiations re: scholarship contract.”

A look back at United’s matchday squad for the 4-0 win over Sabah FK shows Gabriel did not even make the cut. That explains why, three days later, news broke that he had submitted his exit request: He must have felt cheated.

Gabriel will have watched Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Arsenal’s Max Dowman get opportunities and felt he deserved the same.

But game time is earned, not demanded. With Michael Carrick under pressure and results not going his way, the United head coach could not afford to gamble on his line-up in those early fixtures.

Manchester United were never going to bow to Gabriel’s demands

Gabriel would do well to take a leaf out of Shea Lacey’s book.

Lacey has let his patience do the talking on the training pitch since last season, waiting quietly for his chance, and he is now starting to get opportunities.

How disrespectful would it be to players like Lacey, and even Leny Yoro, if an inexperienced academy player demanded minutes and the club gave in while they were putting in the work to earn it?

Khan says there is a strong chance Gabriel will leave, with INEOS prepared to consider legal action if any move is made using the FIFA loophole.

Perhaps it would be for the best if he does go. The 20-time English champions already have another exciting young talent, Noah Ajayi, coming through.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

