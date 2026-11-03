Manchester United goalkeeper Dermot Mee has received his first senior international recognition.

Background

Mee has represented Manchester United since 2021 and has spent a great deal of time out on loan.

He has had experience at Trafford, Runcorn and Altrincham.

The keeper has yet to make a first-team appearance for United but was on the bench in the match against Everton in 2024.

Nonetheless, he is a regular in senior training amongst United’s other keepers Senne Lammens, Karl Darlow and Tom Heaton.

Mee signed a new two-year deal in the summer to keep him at Old Trafford until 2028.

International experience

The 23-year-old has represented Northern Ireland at youth level before.

He has four caps for the under-17s, under-19s and also for the under-21s but has not yet been in a senior squad.

This has all changed now though. The BBC report that United keeper Mee has “been handed his first Northern Ireland call-ups for November’s final Nations League matches with Ukraine and Hungary.”

The article continues, “Mee is a former Northern Ireland underage international and, although he has not played competitively for United this season, will add competition to NI’s first choice goalkeeper Pierce Charles.”

Mee will be taking the place of Blackpool keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Former Man United academy youngster Ethan Galbraith is also in the squad.

Northern Ireland sit top of their Nations League group B and are unbeaten after four matches.

They have also not conceded a goal yet and will be aiming to get the required points in their final two matches to win the group and seal promotion to League A alongside the likes of Spain, France and England.

📣 Michael O’Neill has named his senior men’s squad for the final camp of the year 💚🤍 #GAWA https://t.co/uXPRZAXn76 — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 3, 2026

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images