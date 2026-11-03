Home » Dermot Mee: Man United keeper earns first senior international call up for nation gunning for promotion

Dermot Mee: Man United keeper earns first senior international call up for nation gunning for promotion

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Amass and Mee

Manchester United goalkeeper Dermot Mee has received his first senior international recognition.

Background

Mee has represented Manchester United since 2021 and has spent a great deal of time out on loan.

He has had experience at Trafford, Runcorn and Altrincham.

The keeper has yet to make a first-team appearance for United but was on the bench in the match against Everton in 2024.

Nonetheless, he is a regular in senior training amongst United’s other keepers Senne Lammens, Karl Darlow and Tom Heaton.

Mee signed a new two-year deal in the summer to keep him at Old Trafford until 2028.

International experience

The 23-year-old has represented Northern Ireland at youth level before.

He has four caps for the under-17s, under-19s and also for the under-21s but has not yet been in a senior squad.

This has all changed now though. The BBC report that United keeper Mee has “been handed his first Northern Ireland call-ups for November’s final Nations League matches with Ukraine and Hungary.”

The article continues, “Mee is a former Northern Ireland underage international and, although he has not played competitively for United this season, will add competition to NI’s first choice goalkeeper Pierce Charles.”

Mee will be taking the place of Blackpool keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Former Man United academy youngster Ethan Galbraith is also in the squad.

Northern Ireland sit top of their Nations League group B and are unbeaten after four matches.

They have also not conceded a goal yet and will be aiming to get the required points in their final two matches to win the group and seal promotion to League A alongside the likes of Spain, France and England.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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