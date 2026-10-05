Home » Official: Man United Women’s youth team soars to new heights with latest incredible achievement

Official: Man United Women’s youth team soars to new heights with latest incredible achievement

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Old Trafford

Manchester United Women Under-21s have reached another major milestone with their latest achievement.

Remarkable rise

United have confirmed that the Women Under-21s have secured a place in Division 1 for the second phase of the Professional Game Academy season.

The PGA campaign begins with its first phase, in which teams compete in two geographical groups: north and south.

The outcome determines whether teams are placed in Division 1 or Division 2 of the national second section for Phase 2.

To reach this stage, United Women Under-21s played six games and finished top of the northern table with 13 points, narrowly edging Liverpool on goal difference.

United beat Liverpool, Sunderland, Durham and Newcastle on their way to the summit of the rankings.

Reaction

Women’s Academy manager, Amanda Goodwin, remarked, “I’m incredibly proud of the players for finishing top of the northern division and qualifying for Division 1 of the National PGA League.”

“Winning the league is an excellent achievement but, alongside this, we’ve seen some real progress with individuals within the group, as well as being able to give several Under-16s players early exposure, and watched them make a real impact when called upon.”

She continued, “Whilst winning mentality is part of what we try to instil in everything we do within the environment here at the Academy, it is never the sole priority.”

“Our main measure of success is developing players to be able to succeed at the top level of the game.”

“Fortunately, this period of fixtures has allowed us to do both.”

United Women Under-21s will be eager to replicate their impressive form during Phase 2 of the PGA campaign, which begins later this month.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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