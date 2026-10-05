Manchester United’s leaky defence was the biggest cause for concern for Michael Carrick before the international break.

INEOS’s failure to strengthen the area and the absence of multiple defenders put Senne Lammens in a difficult situation, with the Belgium international still waiting for his first clean sheet of the Premier League season.

However, the imminent return of arguably the best central defender at the club may make Carrick’s life a bit easier after the international break.

Matthijs de Ligt nearing Manchester United return

Matthijs de Ligt started last season strongly, but a back injury in November sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign as well as this summer’s pre-season.

The Dutchman is yet to make a competitive appearance under Michael Carrick.

He underwent surgery earlier this year to address multiple issues with his lower back.

De Ligt has since trained with his teammates on several occasions over the past few months and even travelled with the squad to London for the clash against Fulham.

Matthijs de Ligt impresses in Manchester United training

According to club insider Sully (via Roundtable), De Ligt has looked good since returning to full training despite some doubts about whether he can still play at his highest level after missing over 11 months of action.

The Netherlands international is close to returning to duty with United, and this development is being regarded as “a much-needed boost to Michael Carrick’s side”.

De Ligt reportedly featured for some minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against FC Lausanne-Sport.

However, at this point, it remains unclear whether the 27-year-old will be fit to play against Tottenham Hotspur, who will be at Old Trafford on October 10.

Carlos Baleba also played in the friendly fixture after being named on the bench for the 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images