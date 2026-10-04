Senne Lammens has enjoyed a fantastic international break.

After taking the blame for Belgium’s World Cup quarter-final elimination, the goalkeeper has stepped up emphatically to silence any remaining doubts.

Resurgent

Handed the starting role by new Belgium boss Mark van Bommel, the Manchester United shot-stopper has repaid the faith of his former Royal Antwerp coach.

Against Italy, France and Turkey, he delivered Man of the Match performances in successive matches.

His numbers across those three Nations League games are remarkable: 19 saves, 31 recoveries, one goal conceded and two clean sheets. Undoubtedly, the future of both United and Belgium looks secure in his hands.

Lammens speaks to Viaplay

While we appreciate his strong showings on the international stage, Lammens also gave a quick-fire interview with Viaplay. Here is how it played out:

Who was your goalkeeper idol growing up?

“Neuer.”

Favourite United player of all time? “Ronaldo.”

What is the best thing about being a United player? “Probably our fan base and the amount of support we have from all around the world.”

What would you be doing if you weren’t a footballer? “Maybe a history teacher.”

What do you do on your days off? “I like playing golf. I like going for brunch. Probably those two are the biggest ones.”

What’s your favourite holiday destination? “I love New York. I’ve been there a couple of times now.”

What’s the hardest thing about being a footballer? “Good question. Dealing with the highs and lows of the sport and with the disappointments.”

You ought to love Lammens not only for his brilliance on the pitch, but also for the engaging personality he shows in this interview. Meanwhile, United will hope he carries that Nations League form into the Premier League and Champions League.

With a big turnaround needed after the break, Michael Carrick needs every player to bring their A-game and push the team back to the top, where they belong.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images