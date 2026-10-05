Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee has not had the easiest of years.

Zirkzee struggles

The Dutch striker seemed to be on his way out of Old Trafford in the summer after failing to secure a first-team spot under Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim or Michael Carrick.

In spite of his obvious quality on the ball, Zirkzee has never looked comfortable leading the line for the Red Devils.

For that reason, it was assumed he would be sold this summer and he was inches away from moving to Everton on deadline day before a deal was scrapped at the last minute.

Therefore, he has been linked to moves away from the club in January and has only played 70 minutes of action across four games for United this season.

This is also in the context that Benjamin Sesko has missed a significant proportion of the young season owing to injury.

International relief

Zirkzee was called up as a late replacement for Brian Brobbey in the Netherlands’ squad and has had more game time.

He came on as a substitute in the second half versus Serbia and scored the all-important winning goal.

The striker showed good instinct in the box to turn in a cross from close range to get his side a vital three points in their Nations League group.

YES JOSHHHHHH!!!!!! 2-1 ORANJE! 💥🔥 https://t.co/9M3hqauhpg — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) October 4, 2026

He made one key pass but could only complete 63% of his passes. The forward also completed 100% of his long ball attempts.

The striker helped out defensively, making one clearance and he also recovered the ball for his nation.

In addition, Zirkzee won an aerial duel for his team during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Joshua Zirkzee stats vs Serbia

Metric Value Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.96 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.04 Total shots 1 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.99 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 0 Offsides 1 Touches 24 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 8 Total carrying distance 31.9 m Carries 4 Total progression -12.2 m Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 12/19 (63%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 9/15 (60%) Passes in own half (acc.) 3/4 (75%) Long balls (accurate) 1/1 (100%) Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 1 (0) Aerial duels (won) 3 (1) Fouls 2 Dribbled past 0

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty