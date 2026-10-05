Home » 1 goal, 1 key pass, 100% long balls: Joshua Zirkzee gives Michael Carrick food for thought in stunning impact from bench

1 goal, 1 key pass, 100% long balls: Joshua Zirkzee gives Michael Carrick food for thought in stunning impact from bench

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Zirkzee

Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee has not had the easiest of years.

Zirkzee struggles

The Dutch striker seemed to be on his way out of Old Trafford in the summer after failing to secure a first-team spot under Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim or Michael Carrick.

In spite of his obvious quality on the ball, Zirkzee has never looked comfortable leading the line for the Red Devils.

For that reason, it was assumed he would be sold this summer and he was inches away from moving to Everton on deadline day before a deal was scrapped at the last minute.

Therefore, he has been linked to moves away from the club in January and has only played 70 minutes of action across four games for United this season.

This is also in the context that Benjamin Sesko has missed a significant proportion of the young season owing to injury.

International relief

Zirkzee was called up as a late replacement for Brian Brobbey in the Netherlands’ squad and has had more game time.

He came on as a substitute in the second half versus Serbia and scored the all-important winning goal.

The striker showed good instinct in the box to turn in a cross from close range to get his side a vital three points in their Nations League group.

He made one key pass but could only complete 63% of his passes. The forward also completed 100% of his long ball attempts.

The striker helped out defensively, making one clearance and he also recovered the ball for his nation.

In addition, Zirkzee won an aerial duel for his team during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Joshua Zirkzee stats vs Serbia

MetricValue
Goals1
Expected goals (xG)0.96
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.04
Total shots1
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.99
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Offsides1
Touches24
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost8
Total carrying distance31.9 m
Carries4
Total progression-12.2 m
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes12/19 (63%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)9/15 (60%)
Passes in own half (acc.)3/4 (75%)
Long balls (accurate)1/1 (100%)
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries1
Ground duels (won)1 (0)
Aerial duels (won)3 (1)
Fouls2
Dribbled past0

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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