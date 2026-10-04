Man United slap shocking price tag on Benjamin Sesko’s head as Europe’s elites plot 2027 raid

While most of the discourse surrounding Manchester United’s poor form this season has focused on the backline, the attack has also floundered.

They failed to score against the ten men of Manchester City and had to rely on a deflection to earn a point against Fulham in the last game before the international break.

The lack of a proper striker has been felt by the Red Devils, with Benjamin Sesko starting only two games so far this season.

The Slovenian suffered an injury last season, and the issue has carried on into the current campaign, as the 23-year-old ended up missing the entire pre-season.

Benjamin Sesko injury troubles

It has emerged that the former RB Leipzig ace has suffered a recurrence of the same problem and is likely to be out for a while.

With Joshua Zirkzee not known for his goalscoring ability, and with Michael Carrick determined to play Matheus Cunha as the false nine, the signs are not looking too good for the 20-time English league champions.

It is clear that INEOS need to bring in additional firepower as early as possible to salvage the season, but for that to happen, player sales are required.

The Dutch attacker is the most likely player to be cut loose, but United will not be able to fund a big-name signing from his sale alone.

Barcelona, Juventus eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Interestingly, Benjamin Sesko has continued to be linked with an exit, with rumours suggesting that the co-owners could cut him loose due to his injury troubles.

Barcelona and Juventus have been mentioned as his most ardent followers, and now, Tutto Juve have claimed that United have set a price for their No. 30.

The three-time Champions League winners will demand £64 million for their striker, a fee both clubs will find hard to pay.

“Juventus are already looking to the future of their attack, and one of the most important names on the management’s radar is Benjamin Sesko, the Slovenian centre-forward from Manchester United.

Ridiculous price tag

“Based on information from Italy, the Bianconeri are reportedly carefully monitoring the 2003-born player’s situation ahead of the upcoming transfer window, a move that is anything but simple, especially given the costs.

“Sesko’s valuation is in fact around 75 million euros and Barcelona are also said to be interested in the player.”

United had signed the Slovenia international for £73.7 million, and after scoring 12 goals in his debut campaign, it makes little sense for INEOS to offer a discount to rivals. As a result, this update should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images