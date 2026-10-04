Senne Lammens reveals the one key trait needed to survive at Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has earned rave reviews for his performances while on international duty. The Belgian arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2025 as a relatively unproven figure.

The Red Devils were looking to address their goalkeeping woes following the struggles of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. Lammens turned out to be their saviour; not only did he bring calmness between the sticks, but he also ensured that United’s goalkeeping department was only in the news for the right reasons.

Lammens ended last campaign with eight clean sheets in 32 Premier League games, playing a major role in the Red Devils’ third-placed finish. Over the summer, he had a forgettable time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where a costly error put him in the spotlight.

Senne Lammens Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 8 - - - 450' UEFA Champions League 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup - - - - - - Total 6 8 1 - - 540'

The Belgian has featured in every game except one this season for the English giants, but has endured a mixed start to the campaign. Nevertheless, Lammens was called up to the national camp during the international break, and he has been excellent so far. The player has now opened up on his first year at Old Trafford.

Lammens not affected by constant scrutiny

In a recent press conference, Lammens was asked if the constant scrutiny since joining United has affected him. He responded: “For me, personally, no but I can imagine that, for some players, it might change them a little bit.”

“I think if you’re not mentally strong and not confident in yourself, then sometimes that’s difficult. What with all that pressure and a lot of people everywhere having something to say about it.”

“For me, it’s definitely good that I’ve played all those important matches in the Premier League and, for me, there’s not much difference between the Premier League and playing here [for Belgium].”

“I try to show my quality and move forward and I feel very good in the group. I also know the coach from Antwerp so the way we play, I feel good about the way it is going.”

Van Bommel hails Lammens

Belgium manager Mark van Bommel worked with Lammens while in charge of Royal Antwerp during the 2023/24 season. The former Dutch midfielder was also at the press conference, where he was asked how Lammens had changed since their time together.

Van Bommel replied: “He’s not very different and that is the strength of Senne, that he, regardless of the circumstances, always plays the same. That’s his character and also in his quality, right?

“If you see how quickly he adapts at United, then that is a compliment – keeping clean sheets, having a connection with his defenders and with the team. So, in that regard, I don’t see much difference.”

Final Thoughts

Despite a mixed start to the season, Lammens appears to have sorted out United’s goalkeeping woes for now. The Belgian now has to take his international form to Old Trafford once club football resumes next week.

Featured image by George Wood via Getty Images