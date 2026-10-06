Manchester United defender Leny Yoro made his much-anticipated debut for France in the side’s comeback 4-1 win over Belgium.

Les Bleus scored four goals against Belgium in the final 15 minutes to secure a remarkable home result for Zinedine Zidane.

While Michael Olise and Désiré Doué naturally attracted the most attention for their exploits late in the game, United fans had plenty of positives to take from France’s defensive display on Monday night.

How Leny Yoro fared on his France debut

Leny Yoro was called up to the France squad for the UEFA Nations League after Real Madrid defender Ibrahima Konaté withdrew due to injury.

Yoro started alongside Chelsea’s Maxence Lacroix and delivered a very mature performance on his first appearance for France.

The 20-year-old was up against Romelu Lukaku and gave the experienced striker little room to operate, winning all of his ground duels (4/4) and aerial duels (5/5).

In addition to his physicality, Yoro impressed with his recovery pace and composure in possession.

What Zidane said about Leny Yoro’s showing for France

After the final whistle, Zidane praised the United youngster for his resilient display on debut against Belgium.

“There’s a lot of competition for that position, so when we lost Ibrahima Konaté, we immediately wanted to bring in Leny,” the French boss said (via L’Équipe).

“I’m happy for him because he had a great game. He played his role well. I’m happy for all these young players on the French national team.”

United’s defence has yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, with the likes of Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez struggling in the opening stages of the campaign.

Yoro is still waiting for his first start in the league so far this term. However, the France international’s recent performance should give Michael Carrick confidence to select him ahead of more experienced names after the international break.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images