Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz has named Harry Maguire as the toughest Premier League defender he has faced.

In an interview with Score 90, the Brazilian was asked which player had given him the hardest time.

Muniz’s Maguire confession

Instead of the usual suspects such as William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhães, Muniz chose Maguire.

“I think for me the worst to play against is Maguire,” he said.

“Maguire is unbelievable. When we play, it’s a good fight because I’m strong, he’s strong. But I hate to play against him.”

On his day, Maguire remains one of the league’s finest centre-backs.

Maguire’s ups and downs at United

After joining from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, Maguire quickly demonstrated why United had paid a record fee for his services.

He was strong in the air, composed on the ball, and excellent at carrying possession out from the back. He also proved to be a reliable passer and a front-footed defender, happy to step in and intercept.

Things changed once he was made captain. His form dipped, the criticism grew relentless, and Erik ten Hag eventually took the armband away.

Fans largely gave up on him, openly questioning whether he should still be playing and calling for him to leave.

Defying the odds to prove his worth

He could have joined West Ham United in 2023 but chose to stay and fight for his place.

Maguire put in the work, forced his way back into the side, and gradually won the supporters over again.

He is now a key part of United’s defence once more, something Muniz’s praise captures perfectly.

Featured image by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

