Man United are sweating over the future of Bruno Fernandes with INEOS braced for impact

Apart from planning for incomings in the January window, Manchester United are also focusing on contract renewals, with the futures of several stars up in the air.

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, the likes of Harry Amass, Luke Shaw, and Lisandro Martinez are all set to see their contracts extended.

However, arguably the biggest agenda on INEOS’ mind is the future of Bruno Fernandes. The club captain’s current deal is valid until next summer, with the Red Devils holding the option of extending it by a year.

Contract talks have reportedly stalled and, as a result, the likes of Juventus are interested.

Multiple teams eyeing Bruno Fernandes

There is long-standing interest from Turkish clubs and Saudi Pro League sides, and United are eager to trigger that one-year extension option in order to avoid the possibility of the Portugal international signing a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

However, given the 32-year-old’s attractive release clause, Flashscore have reported that multiple elite teams are expected to join the race moving forward.

The 20-time English league champions are aware of this and are working round the clock to try and agree a new deal with their talismanic midfielder.

“Manchester United expect Bruno Fernandes to attract more major offers in 2027, adding extra importance to attempts to secure the captain on a new contract.

Contract update

“Fernandes has already opened discussions with United over new terms and his recent preference has been to stay at Old Trafford. But there is an acceptance inside the club that the situation could become increasingly complicated as he moves closer to the final stages of his current deal.

“United know they are likely to face another round of approaches in 2027, potentially from clubs capable of offering Fernandes a significant financial package as well as a different sporting opportunity.”

INEOS are reportedly ready to smash their wage structure in order to get their skipper to stay, but the aforementioned report further states that the club’s Champions League results could play a big part in convincing him that his future belongs at Old Trafford.

So far, it has been a poor start for Carrick’s team, and it will be interesting to see if United can recover and prove that Bruno Fernandes is best served playing his football at the Theatre of Dreams.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images