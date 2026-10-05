Manchester United midfielder Jack Fletcher was shown a straight red card during England Under-20s’ 2-1 victory over Germany in Spain.

The 19-year-old was dismissed for a dangerous high challenge shortly before half-time, when Darren Moore’s side were leading 1-0.

England’s perfect run in Spain

Fletcher had been named among the substitutes for England’s earlier victories over Italy and France.

The Germany fixture therefore provided his first start of the international window as Moore’s youngsters attempted to complete three wins from three.

United were particularly well represented in the starting line-up, with four members of the club’s academy contingent selected for the game.

Young Lions survive Fletcher’s dismissal

The Sun report that Fletcher caught Boris Lum with the horror tackle. The England man went in with a studs up high tackle. The teenager briefly protested against the decision before leaving the pitch.

Jack Fletcher shown straight red for horror knee-high tackle for England U20s https://t.co/mswSbWQkm7 — The Sun – Man Utd (@SunManUtd) October 5, 2026

Moore responded at the interval by replacing United winger Shea Lacey with fellow Red Devils midfielder Jim Thwaites.

Harry Amass and Ayden Heaven were the other United players who started, giving the club a strong presence across England’s side.

Kian Noble doubled the Young Lions’ advantage early in the second half. Germany subsequently pulled one goal back, but the 10 men held on to seal a third consecutive victory.

Jack Fletcher’s route to the United first team

Fletcher previously spent time in Manchester City’s academy before continuing his development with United.

His youth international career has included appearances for England at Under-15, Under-16, Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level. He also represented Scotland’s Under-16s before committing to the Three Lions.

The midfielder made his senior United debut against Aston Villa under Ruben Amorim last December. He then came off the bench in the following two matches against Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fletcher was an unused substitute during both games in which his father, Darren Fletcher, took caretaker charge against Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

His twin brother Tyler has since received more senior exposure, appearing in victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton after Michael Carrick took charge. Tyler had also started United’s penultimate pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Dublin in August.

Jack Fletcher was given a six-match ban in March for using a homophobic slur. He apologised for his language and said he had not intended to use the term as an insult.

“I completely understand that such language is unacceptable and immediately apologised after the game.”

He added: “I want to be clear that this momentary lapse of character absolutely does not reflect my beliefs or values.”

England ultimately protected their lead against Germany, but Fletcher’s dismissal brought a difficult end to his first start of the international window and will place the focus on any resulting suspension.

Final Thoughts

Jack Fletcher received a straight red card against Germany.

England Under-20s won 2-1 despite playing with 10 men.

Four United academy players started the match, with Jim Thwaites coming on as a sub.

Fletcher was given a six-match ban in March for using a homophobic slur.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images