Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has recently shared his thoughts on some of United’s former players.

Alejandro Garnacho

The Argentine broke through at the club in 2022 after scoring twice in the FA Youth Cup final victory over Nottingham Forest.

Garnacho made his debut in the 2022/2023 season and initially impressed for the Red Devils.

He even scored the club’s opening goal in the 2024 FA Cup final.

Nonetheless, his form began to decline and he started causing problems in the dressing room for then Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. As a result, he was sold to Chelsea in the summer of 2025. However, after failing to impress in London, he was sent to Aston Villa on loan for this season.

Garnacho’s career has continued to spiral as he has so far failed to make any sort of positive impact at Villa Park this season.

The 22-year-old has only played a total of 31 minutes this season for the Villans in all competitions.

Scholes’ thoughts

Speaking on The Good, the Bad and the Football podcast, Scholes admitted that he quite liked the winger even though he failed at the club.

Whilst discussing with darts sensation and big United fan Luke Littler, he defended his position on Garnacho.

Scholes added, “I always quite liked him. Look, he wasn’t playing in a great United team and he was always a threat. He looked like he was going to score goals, he ran through.”

Nonetheless, the former midfielder did question Garnacho’s attitude even when he was at the club.

He explained, “I always thought his attitude was a little bit suspect, he looked like a cocky kid, coming out with his earrings and stuff like that… I’m not having that.”

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