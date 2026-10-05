Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has revealed his interest in the Ghana national team job.

Yorke eyeing managerial role

Ghana are without a recognised and permanent manager since former United coach Carlos Queiroz resigned, following the African nation’s disappointing spell at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The Black Stars are propping up their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group, having fallen to defeat in both opening fixtures against Ivory Coast and Gambia.

The country’s football federation is currently in the process of identifying a new manager who will lead the team into the next era, and Yorke has thrown his hat in the ring.

Speaking to Asempa FM (via Ghana Soccernet), “It is a job that most top coaches will be interested in because of the history of Ghanaian football.”

“I have friends like Sammy Kuffour, and he speaks highly of Ghanaian football, and so I am very much interested in the Ghana coaching job.”

Dwight Yorke confirms interest in vacant Ghana coaching job

https://t.co/GK1FV9o9Cz — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) October 4, 2026

It’s understood that a five-man committee, which has been established by the Ghana Football Association and Sports Ministry, is leading the search for a new head coach. Whether Yorke pops up on their radar is anyone’s guess.

United stint

Yorke joined United in 1998 from Aston Villa for a then-club record £12.6 million. While at United, he formed a deadly attacking partnership with Andy Cole.

He scored an impressive 18 Premier League goals and 29 across all competitions during his debut campaign at Old Trafford. Yorke was named Premier League Player of the Season and selected for the PFA Team of the Year.

The 54-year-old left United in the summer of 2022, reuniting with Cole at Blackburn Rovers.

Yorke made 152 appearances for the Red Devils. He helped the club win three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Champions League.

He was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering squad, which won a historic treble in 1999.

Featured image by Mike Hewitt via Getty Images