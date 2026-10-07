Spotting young, exciting talent and bringing it to Old Trafford in the hope that it will fulfil its potential has been central to Ineos’ transfer agenda.

That strategy has delivered Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro, Sekou Kone, Chido Obi and many more. While Yoro and Heaven were integrated into the senior squad immediately, others were nurtured in the academy before stepping up, and some were loaned out.

Expectations of the winter transfer window

In the upcoming winter window, Old Trafford faithful will hope to see a striker and a left-back arrive, both of whom Michael Carrick desperately needs.

Even so, United may not pass up the chance to land a future star, and Gilberto Mora is one name they could pursue.

Mora is an exciting talent who has shattered records as the youngest debutant and goalscorer in Liga MX, and as the youngest player to debut and win a senior trophy for the Mexico national team.

The 17-year-old has proved he can punch well above his weight, as his World Cup display made clear. There, he showed how press-resistant he is, along with exceptional spatial awareness, a low centre of gravity and rhythm-based play in tight spaces. He looks tailor-made for the Premier League.

However, FIFA regulations strictly prohibit international transfers for players under 18, so a move was out of the question while he remained a minor.

That changes on 14 October, when he turns 18, opening the door to transfer negotiations and a potential January exit from Club Tijuana.

Manchester United’s biggest rival in the Gilberto Mora race

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal currently appear the most serious about signing the young playmaker. The outlet notes that the English champions are showing sustained interest:

“Scouts monitored him during the World Cup, and continued tracking has linked the Gunners with contact through his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, and even exploratory approaches around a release clause in the region of €20–25 million (up to £21.2m, $28m).”

“Arsenal are prepared to move more aggressively than several Premier League rivals and European sides as they look to pull off what would be a real coup.”

Ineos cannot watch Mora sign for Arsenal

With Ineos eager to sign some of the most exciting young talents, these claims should set alarm bells ringing at Old Trafford.

If Mora is available in January, United ought to present themselves as his best landing spot.

They can argue he would be better off joining United, where he could deputise for Bruno Fernandes, than heading to Arsenal to battle Martin Ødegaard, Eberechi Eze and Max Dowman for a starting role.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Heavily linked and fits the young, exciting talent profile Ineos are keen on

✅ No club has made key progress in a move for Mora

⚠️ Suggestion Arsenal are willing to do everything to get this deal over the line has not been corroborated by another top source

TPP View

We believe Man United will be monitoring the Mora situation closely. Should everything align, they will certainly be ready to step in and get the deal over the line.

Featured image Agustin Cuevas via Getty Images