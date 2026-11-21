

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed where Manchester United stand on signing a striker during the January transfer window.

Striker disaster

United are currently dealing with a disaster in the striker position following their decision not to make a signing in the summer.

There were suggestions that the Red Devils were on the hunt for a number nine but they opted against it as they focused most of their attention and budget on bolstering the midfield department. United secured the signings of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

Already, it is proving to be a costly error. Benjamin Sesko sustained an injury, which is set to keep him out of action until next year.

As it stands, United are without an orthodox centre-forward. Joshua Zirkzee is available, but having been used so sparingly by former boss Michael Carrick, doubts persist over whether he can be relied upon to lead the line for United.

Benjamin Sesko vs. Joshua Zirkzee Stat B. Šeško J. Zirkzee Age 23 25 Apps 4 6 Minutes 76 95 Starts 0 0 Sub appearances 4 6 Goals 1 1 Non-penalty goals 1 1 Assists 0 0 Goals + assists 1 1 Minutes per goal 76 95 Avg rating 6.63 5.67 Shots 2 3 Shots on target 1 2 Shot accuracy % 50.0% 66.7% Conversion % 50.0% 33.3% Passes 20 41 Pass accuracy % 80.0% 68.0% Key passes 1 3 Dribbles attempted 2 5 Dribbles completed 1 3 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat B. Šeško J. Zirkzee Dribble success % 50.0% 60.0% Tackles – 0 Interceptions – 0 Tackles + interceptions 0 0 Blocks – 1 Duels 11 16 Duels won 2 5 Duels won % 18.2% 31.3% Dribbled past – – Fouls won – 1 Fouls committed 1 4 Yellow cards 0 1 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won – 0 Penalties conceded – 0 Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 2 of 2 12

Bryan Mbeumo was frequently utilised in that role by Carrick. Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford represent further options, but they too are not natural fits.

The situation has sparked speculation that United could dip into the market in January for a striker and this has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

January striker plans

The Italian journalist said on YouTube, “Man United have already decided they want to add a striker in January.”

“So especially if [Joshua] Zirkzee goes in the January transfer window, United can really bring in a new striker in the January window.”

“If Zirkzee is going, I expect Manchester United to add a striker.”

“But in any case, Man United, regardless of what happens with Joshua Zirkzee, have already started exploring potential opportunities in the January transfer window for the striker position.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they face bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images