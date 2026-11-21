

Calvin Bassey has hinted at whether he will be moving to Manchester United in January. The Red Devils’ defence has been a source of concern thus far this season.

United have yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet in 10 games. They have conceded 19 goals, and only four Premier League sides have conceded more.

What is interesting is that, while they have scored the same number of goals as Liverpool, they sit 18th, and the Andoni Iraola-led side are fourth, with the difference being that United have conceded nine more goals than the Reds. If United’s new head coach Mauricio Pochettino can sort United’s defence, they surely have everything to compete.

Admittedly, coaching may be one way to do that, but he will also need support in the form of defensive signings. Fulham’s in-form centre-back Bassey was reportedly one option under consideration.

C. Bassey Premier League 2026-27 stats Fulham Stat Season Competition Apps Minutes Starts Sub appearances Dribbles completed Dribble success % Tackles Interceptions 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat Tackles + interceptions Blocks Duels Duels won Duels won % Dribbled past Fouls won Yellow cards 2 Page 2 of 2 1 Updated 21 Nov 2026

The 26-year-old ticks every box of the kind of defender the Red Devils want. He has Premier League experience, is confident with the ball at his feet and is a defensive monster.

Bassey addresses murmurs about his future at Craven Cottage

However, while he could have been perfect for the Red Devils, Bassey hinted after another impressive performance against United’s noisy neighbours, Manchester City, that he is at Craven Cottage to stay.

Speaking to TNT Sports about the reported contract extension talks, as transcribed by the Metro, he said:

“Of course [it is something we want to get done quickly.]

“We are negotiating; we are still talking. It’s an amazing place to be, I have settled in nicely, and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me. It’s nice to be here, and hopefully we will see what happens with the negotiations.”

Manchester United can quickly pivot to alternatives

Bassey ruling himself out of a potential Old Trafford switch is certainly a blow to INEOS’ desire for a defensive rebuild.

Still, they can pivot to other top-performing defenders, such as Como’s Jacobo Ramón and Brentford’s Nathan Collins, who could be great transfer alternatives.