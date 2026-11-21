Manchester United could target Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s first signing, with a January move said to be under consideration.

United’s left-back search predates Pochettino

Former head coach Michael Carrick guided United to third place last season, but he was dismissed on 12th November after collecting eight points from the opening 10 Premier League games of the new campaign. Pochettino was appointed the following day and began work on 18 November, with chief executive Omar Berrada later explaining the reasons behind the managerial change.

Left-back was already an area of concern before the Argentine arrived. Luke Shaw has missed 10 matches in all competitions this season, forcing United to deploy centre-backs and right-backs out of position.

Robinson subsequently emerged as a possible solution, while Lewis Hall, Malo Gusto, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Alejandro Balde have also been linked. Further reports claimed that United were preparing an opening offer of around £25 million, with Fulham seeking at least £35 million.

Pochettino could turn to a familiar Fulham defender

The 29-year-old worked under the new United head coach with the United States national team, a relationship said to have boosted the prospect of a move (via Football Insider).

The report added: “Antonee Robinson has been a long-term target for United and obviously United do have issues at left back as well.”

It continued: “And with Luke Shaw’s contract coming up to expire in the summer as well, they’re going to have to do something in that area to try and improve this team.”

United are assessing multiple options for the position, having considered alternatives during the summer without completing a deal. Robinson could now be tempted to leave Fulham.

“Robinson is somebody they have been looking at for a while, and if Pochettino wants to recruit some former players, he will be high on that list for him I’m sure,” reporter Peter O’Rourke said.

Former United chief scout Mick Brown has also suggested that Pochettino could pursue players he previously coached. That pool includes members of his former United States squad and players from his spells at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, whom he already knows and can trust in his system. Several US internationals are reportedly being considered by United.

With United 18th in the Premier League, Pochettino is believed to have identified key weaknesses he wants addressed during the winter window.

Robinson’s route from Everton to Fulham

Robinson entered Everton’s academy at the age of 11 and remained in the club’s development system between 2008 and 2017. He made his professional debut during a season-long loan at Bolton Wanderers in 2017/18, recording 30 appearances.

After initially joining Wigan Athletic on loan, Robinson completed a permanent move in 2019. He made 64 league appearances for the Latics overall before Fulham signed him for approximately £2 million on 20 August 2020.

The defender signed a new Fulham contract in July 2023 running until June 2028. He was named the club’s Player of the Year for 2023/24 and became the first defender since 2006 to win the US Soccer Male Player of the Year award in 2024. Robinson has registered five goals in 63 senior appearances for the United States.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

✅ Everything in the report is logical.

⚠️ We don’t trust Football Insider as a source.

TPP view

Robinson is an obvious name to throw in the mix but it does not seem like a long-term solution for United.

Antonee Robinson – career to date Club Season Apps Minutes Clean sheets Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Fulham FC 2026/27 11 971 3 0 0 1 0 Fulham FC 2025/26 26 1786 7 1 1 5 0 Fulham FC 2024/25 38 3358 5 0 10 8 0 Fulham FC 2023/24 44 3749 10 0 6 6 0 Fulham FC 2022/23 38 3283 11 0 1 9 0 Fulham FC 2021/22 37 3033 15 3 4 6 0 Fulham FC 2020/21 32 2462 10 0 0 4 1 Wigan Athletic 2019/20 39 3365 11 1 1 8 0 Wigan Athletic 2018/19 26 2340 7 0 1 2 0 Bolton Wanderers 2017/18 34 2780 6 0 5 5 0 Everton FC U21 2016/17 19 1588 7 0 1 1 0 Everton FC U21 2015/16 2 135 0 0 0 0 0 Everton FC U21 2014/15 6 540 0 0 0 0 0 Source: Transfermarkt

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images