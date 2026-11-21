Manchester United made an aggressive attempt to sign Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer, but the midfielder’s salary and desire to remain at Real Madrid prevented a transfer.

United’s midfield rebuild has failed to deliver

Casemiro left Manchester United during the summer, prompting the club to spend more than £150 million on Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba. Manuel Ugarte is also sidelined after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at the 2026 World Cup.

The overhaul has not produced the desired improvement. United sit 18th in the Premier League after 10 games, leaving newly appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino with an immediate problem in the centre of the pitch.

Further additions are already being considered ahead of 2027. United have been in contact with Felix Nmecha’s representatives while exploring a potential approach for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Why United’s aggressive Tchouameni move collapsed

United began exploring midfield options in January 2026, once Casemiro’s departure had become inevitable. Tchouameni subsequently emerged as their priority target for the summer window (via GiveMeSport).

Speaking on his Youtube channel (via the same outlet), Fabrizio Romano said: “Manchester United were very interested and very aggressive, intense in the conversations to try and get Aurelien Tchouameni.”

The transfer expert added: “When Manchester United in January 2026 understood that Casemiro decision was final and he was not going to stay at the club, the internal conversation at Manchester United was around Aurelien Tchouameni.”

Chief executive Omar Berrada has a strong relationship with Tchouameni’s agents.

Romano explained: “United started trying the understanding around the French midfielder, so United wanted to understand if there was any chance to negotiate, to bid, and to try and get Aurelien Tchouameni.”

Two major obstacles ultimately made the operation unworkable. Romano stated: “The deal was always 90% impossible because of the salary. Tchouameni is on a very big salary, and also because Tchouameni is very happy at Real Madrid.”

Madrid confirmed on Thursday that the France international had extended his contract until 30 June 2032.

GiveMeSport also argued that Tchouameni would have ranked alongside captain Bruno Fernandes as one of United’s leading players. Former United midfielder Nicky Butt described him as “phenomenal”, while former teammate Chema Andres called him the “best DM in the world”.

Tchouameni’s route from Bordeaux to Madrid

Tchouameni developed at Bordeaux and made 37 senior appearances before joining Monaco on a five-year contract in January 2020. He registered eight goals and seven assists across 95 appearances during two-and-a-half seasons with the principality club.

Real Madrid signed him in June 2022 for a reported €80 million, with approximately €20 million available in add-ons. By November 2026, he had played 205 times for Madrid, scored seven goals and collected eight trophies, including La Liga and the Champions League.

Final Thoughts

United made Tchouameni their priority midfield target and aggressively explored a summer deal.

His salary and preference to remain in Madrid stopped the transfer from progressing.

Tchouameni has now committed his future to Real Madrid until June 2032.

Aurelien tchouameni – career stats Real Madrid Stat Aurélien Tchouaméni Seasons 2017/18 to 2026/27 Apps 338 Minutes 25574 Clean sheets 117 Clean sheet % 34.62 Goals 17 Assists 17 Goals per game 0.05 Assists per game 0.05 Yellow cards 68 Red cards 2 Source: Transfermarkt

Featured image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images