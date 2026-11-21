

AC Milan have stepped up their pursuit of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes with a major move, a new report has claimed.

Fernandes uncertainty

Fernandes’ future at United is far from secure, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2027. United retain the option of extending his stay by an additional 12 months.

The playmaker has already turned down two offers from United as he holds out for improved terms. United chief executive Omar Berrada recently spoke to Sky Sports and revealed that talks between United and Fernandes’ camp are ongoing.

The uncertainty surrounding Fernandes has sparked transfer speculation. He has previously been courted by Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and as recently as the summer window, Galatasaray lodged a bid, which was turned down by United after his record-breaking 2025/26 campaign.

Bruno Fernandes goals and assists this season Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 1 14 Minutes 810 325 17 1152 Goals 4 2 0 6 Assists 2 0 0 2

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that clubs in Italy are keeping tabs on Fernandes. AC Milan and Juventus are eyeing the Portugal international, who is said to be open to the idea of returning to Serie A.

A switch to Milan would see Fernandes reunited with former United boss Ruben Amorim.

According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are leading the charge to snap up Fernandes.

Fernandes latest

Calciomercato claim, “The player has already played for several clubs in the Italian league, from Novara to Udinese, and would welcome a return to Italy for next season.”

“AC Milan is currently the team that has made the most contact, but Juventus are also keen on the 1994-born player.”

That Milan have already established contact for Fernandes is significant, as it clearly speaks to their intent to get a deal over the line.

It is uncertain whether the contact in question was with United or with the player’s representatives.

Fernandes and United are next in action on Sunday when they make their way to Anfield to take on bitter rivals Liverpool. It will mark Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as United head coach.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images