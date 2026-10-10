Manchester United are back in action today after a three-week hiatus due to an extended international break.

Tottenham Hotspur visit Old Trafford in a Premier League clash that sees both managers under pressure after bad runs of games.

Michael Carrick is boosted by the return of Amad to the starting line-up after missing the last few games with injury.

Here is the confirmed Man United line-up for the game:

Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

The back four comprises Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Midfield and attack

Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo are the central midfield pair.

Ahead of them, Amad returns on the right wing, Bruno Fernandes is in the number 10 position, Matheus Cunha is on the left-wing and Bryan Mbeumo is up front.

Substitutes

The substitute goalkeeper is Karl Darlow. He is joined on the bench by Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba, Mason Mount, Shea Lacey, Marcus Rashford and Josh Zirkzee.

Ben Sesko, Patrick Dorgu, Nous Mazraoui and Manu Ugarte are injured and do not feature.

Final Thoughts

Amad returns to the starting line-up.

Yoro replaces Dalot at right-back.

Baleba and Rashford both on the bench.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 5.30pm.

Your United starting XI! 🔴📋 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2026

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images