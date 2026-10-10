Home » Confirmed Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Amad starts for the Red Devils

Confirmed Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Amad starts for the Red Devils

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Picture of Amad

Manchester United are back in action today after a three-week hiatus due to an extended international break.

Tottenham Hotspur visit Old Trafford in a Premier League clash that sees both managers under pressure after bad runs of games.

Michael Carrick is boosted by the return of Amad to the starting line-up after missing the last few games with injury.

Here is the confirmed Man United line-up for the game:

Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

The back four comprises Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Midfield and attack

Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo are the central midfield pair.

Ahead of them, Amad returns on the right wing, Bruno Fernandes is in the number 10 position, Matheus Cunha is on the left-wing and Bryan Mbeumo is up front.

Substitutes

The substitute goalkeeper is Karl Darlow. He is joined on the bench by Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba, Mason Mount, Shea Lacey, Marcus Rashford and Josh Zirkzee.

Ben Sesko, Patrick Dorgu, Nous Mazraoui and Manu Ugarte are injured and do not feature.

Final Thoughts

  • Amad returns to the starting line-up.
  • Yoro replaces Dalot at right-back.
  • Baleba and Rashford both on the bench.
  • Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 5.30pm.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

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