Home » 6 recoveries, 5 interceptions, 3 clearances: Leny Yoro offers a rare bright spark in frustrating Tottenham draw

6 recoveries, 5 interceptions, 3 clearances: Leny Yoro offers a rare bright spark in frustrating Tottenham draw

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti

Leny Yoro rose above the disappointment as Manchester United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur.

Draw

Dominic Solanke scored in added time to deny United all three points at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. It was a drab contest bereft of quality from either side, yet United somehow stole the lead in the 73rd minute, with Bryan Mbeumo the scorer.

The Cameroonian got on the end of a pass from Matheus Cunha inside the box and took a delicate touch to create some space for himself before he sent the ball into the back of the net.

United were handed a further boost five minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for headbutting Luke Shaw. It looked like everything was set up for the Red Devils to secure the victory, but a Lisandro Martinez mistake allowed Solanke to head the ball home and make it 1-1.

This means that United have now amassed just six points from their opening six games of the Premier League season.

Many of Michael Carrick’s men failed to deliver, but Yoro, fresh off his senior international debut for France, was not one of them.

Yoro’s performance

Yoro made 12 defensive contributions. He won two of the three tackles he put in. One was a last-man tackle that arguably kept a goal from going in.

The youngster recorded five interceptions, three clearances, and a blocked shot from Tottenham Hotspur, in addition to six recoveries.

Before he was taken off and replaced by Diogo Dalot, Yoro won three of the four ground duels he contested.

He touched the ball 44 times and found a United teammate with 21 of the 24 passes he attempted (88% individual pass accuracy).

StatisticTotal
Defensive Contributions12
Tackles Won2/3
Interceptions5
Clearances3
Blocked Shots1
Recoveries6
Ground Duels Won3/4
Touches44
Successful Passes21/24
Pass Accuracy88%

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Even more impressive is that Yoro did all this while playing at right-back, which is a largely unfamiliar position for him.

United are next in action on Tuesday when they travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Featured image Clive Brunskill via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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