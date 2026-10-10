Leny Yoro rose above the disappointment as Manchester United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur.

Draw

Dominic Solanke scored in added time to deny United all three points at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. It was a drab contest bereft of quality from either side, yet United somehow stole the lead in the 73rd minute, with Bryan Mbeumo the scorer.

The Cameroonian got on the end of a pass from Matheus Cunha inside the box and took a delicate touch to create some space for himself before he sent the ball into the back of the net.

😍😍😍 https://t.co/a5mOriaRsb — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2026

United were handed a further boost five minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for headbutting Luke Shaw. It looked like everything was set up for the Red Devils to secure the victory, but a Lisandro Martinez mistake allowed Solanke to head the ball home and make it 1-1.

This means that United have now amassed just six points from their opening six games of the Premier League season.

United have to settle for a point. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2026

Many of Michael Carrick’s men failed to deliver, but Yoro, fresh off his senior international debut for France, was not one of them.

Yoro’s performance

Yoro made 12 defensive contributions. He won two of the three tackles he put in. One was a last-man tackle that arguably kept a goal from going in.

The youngster recorded five interceptions, three clearances, and a blocked shot from Tottenham Hotspur, in addition to six recoveries.

Before he was taken off and replaced by Diogo Dalot, Yoro won three of the four ground duels he contested.

He touched the ball 44 times and found a United teammate with 21 of the 24 passes he attempted (88% individual pass accuracy).

Statistic Total Defensive Contributions 12 Tackles Won 2/3 Interceptions 5 Clearances 3 Blocked Shots 1 Recoveries 6 Ground Duels Won 3/4 Touches 44 Successful Passes 21/24 Pass Accuracy 88%

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Even more impressive is that Yoro did all this while playing at right-back, which is a largely unfamiliar position for him.

United are next in action on Tuesday when they travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Featured image Clive Brunskill via Getty Images