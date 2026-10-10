Time for Carrick to go after Spurs disasterclass: Lacklustre Man United stumble yet again against 10 men

Manchester United failed to get past the ten men of Tottenham Hotspur, eventually settling for a point at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 1-1 draw meant United remain in 12th position in the Premier League table, with only six points from as many games.

This represents the worst start to a league season in 40 years. Unwanted records keep tumbling for the three-time Champions League winners.

It was the away side who were the more dominant, but the Red Devils ended up taking the lead against the run of play.

United took the lead against the run of play

Some smart interplay from Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo later, the Cameroonian found the back of the net, much to the relief of the beleaguered Michael Carrick.

Soon after, Rodrigo Bentancur received a straight red card for a headbutt on Luke Shaw, and at that point, the home side should have settled the affair.

But as has been the case too often this season, the 20-time English league champions dropped deeper and deeper, and eventually conceded a soft equaliser after some calamitous defending from Lisandro Martinez.

Just look at the Everton and City games. United should have gone for the jugular. Instead, they keep repeating their error of trying to contain the situation.

Sitting back costs United again

Tottenham Hotspur were bottom of the table at the start of the day, but the hosts allowed them to dominate.

The players should have been up for it after a disappointing start to the season, while many enjoyed a three-week break.

That should have been more than enough time to refresh and regroup. However, the coaching staff are clearly not getting things right off the pitch.

Carrick needs to go

It is clear that the head coach’s time is up. INEOS have clearly left him shorthanded, but he has done himself no favours.

The longer this lull continues, the more difficult it will be for United to climb up the table and make the European places.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images