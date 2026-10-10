Four things we learned from more Man United frustration as Spurs snatch a point

After a three-week wait due to the extended international break, Manchester United returned to action tonight, hosting Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash that many had already labelled the ‘El Sackico’.

Much like Michael Carrick at United, Roberto De Zerbi is under pressure at Tottenham, as both managers struggle to deliver consistent results. This Saturday evening’s contest therefore offered either coach the perfect opportunity to ignite a much-needed turnaround or risk losing his job.

As supporters waited to see which side would come out on top, United and Tottenham Hotspur ultimately shared the spoils. Dominic Solanke’s equaliser cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo‘s opener, and the game finished 1-1.

There was much to take from this game, and here is what we learned:

No urgency

The Red Devils lacked urgency and creativity, a theme that has defined their season. Fulham outran them last time out, and Spurs, who showed far greater intensity, did the same here.

If United are to compete, they must raise their tempo, move the ball quicker and start creating real chances. Is it too much to ask that a team runs and works hard? Tottenham did exactly that, particularly in the first half, and United’s players must show the same desire to win every ball and push harder.

It was disheartening to see no visible connection between the players and absolutely no identity to the side. Carrick and his technical bench must address that in training.

Build-up play

United must also refine their build-up play. With no physical presence up front, they cannot keep resorting to long balls. Developing a clear pattern of playing out from the back is essential.

Senne Lammens must work on his passing and distribution, as he struggled in both areas and repeatedly gave away possession. Until he irons out that side of his game, he will remain a liability when United try to play out from the back.

Carrick must go back to what worked

Like any head coach, Carrick wants to impose his own style after steadying the ship, and that is understandable. However, with the squad still being assembled, it is ambitious to believe he can pull off his tactical plan just yet. Pragmatism is needed.

His insistence on central progression is predictable. Opponents know exactly what he wants to do and overload the middle to stop it. United must balance central progression with play down the wings. Varying between the two will make it far easier to feed their attackers.

Equally, United should return to counter-attacking football to get the wins. Results matter most right now. Stringing a few wins together will restore confidence, and only then will settling on a style become easier.

Worst start

Six points from six games is now the Manchester Red’s worst start in 40 years, and it leaves you wondering how low this team will sink.

Manchester United are off to their worst start in a Premier League season since 1986 🫠 pic.twitter.com/66nW5xFiFI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 10, 2026

That said, there were some positives. Leny Yoro was decent at right-back, Joshua Zirkzee made a solid contribution after coming off the bench, and Carlos Baleba finally made his debut.

This draw does little to ease the pressure on Carrick. Indeed, it will prove fascinating to watch how he steers a turnaround, particularly with a tricky run of fixtures ahead in which the Red Devils face Atlético Madrid, Leeds, Como and Bournemouth in quick succession.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

