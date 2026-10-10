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Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live updates

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Bryan Mbeumo

Five points in five Premier League games so far is not the start Manchester United would have envisaged. The squad’s fitness has been called into question, while both the attack and defence have faltered due to a combination of individual errors and injury problems. Michael Carrick is already under immense pressure and he needs a win against bottom-of-the-table Tottenham Hotspur. There is good news in the form of Amad, who finally returns to the starting lineup. His return will enable Bryan Mbeumo to play up top. Matheus Cunha is expected to play out wide on the left, a position he prefers more than the one he was forced to occupy earlier this season. 

Live Updates

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19:27:05
Full-time
Manchester United 1-1 Spurs
19:22:57
Late changes
Rashford, Heaven on
19:19:36
Spurs equalise
1-1 in stoppage time
19:06:04
Spurs down to 10
Bentancur sent off
19:00:11
Mbeumooooo!
Manchester United lead
18:47:06
triple change
Baleba on for his debut, Zirkzee, Dalot also on
18:35:50
Better start to second half
This is more like it from Manchester United
17:57:36
Lammens struggling
The goalkeeper's passing has been woeful so far
17:52:18
Spurs dominating
Really poor first 20 mins for Manchester United
17:43:37
Poor defending
Shaw, Yoro make mistakes at the back, but no harm done
17:34:16
Almost an error at the back
Manchester United survive!
17:32:35
Fast start from Manchester United

Great work from Mbeumo!

17:31:02
Kick off

Must-win tie for Michael Carrick

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

1 comment

Elima Mmbone 10/10/2026 - 19:25

Washide

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