Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live updates

Five points in five Premier League games so far is not the start Manchester United would have envisaged. The squad’s fitness has been called into question, while both the attack and defence have faltered due to a combination of individual errors and injury problems. Michael Carrick is already under immense pressure and he needs a win against bottom-of-the-table Tottenham Hotspur. There is good news in the form of Amad, who finally returns to the starting lineup. His return will enable Bryan Mbeumo to play up top. Matheus Cunha is expected to play out wide on the left, a position he prefers more than the one he was forced to occupy earlier this season.

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