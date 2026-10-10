Home » Martinez to blame for Tottenham’s goal but this United flop was a walking disaster in gut-wrenching 1-1 draw: Player Ratings

Martinez to blame for Tottenham’s goal but this United flop was a walking disaster in gut-wrenching 1-1 draw: Player Ratings

Youri Tielemans made a bad day even worse for Man United against Tottenham

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Bryan Mbeumo


Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 5 – Shaky display. Nervy from the off, he gifted the ball to a Tottenham player and never looked comfortable in possession.

Leny Yoro 7 – Solid. He was one of the few United players to deliver a strong performance throughout his time on the pitch, producing several exceptional tackles, impressing on the ball and matching Savinho. A positive outing after a dream international break.

Harry Maguire 5 – OK. Nothing to rave about.

Lisandro Martinez 4 – Outmuscled by Dominic Solanke for Tottenham’s equaliser. Not good enough.

Luke Shaw 6 – Decent defensively. He advanced when the opportunity presented itself, providing the overlap and seeking to deliver crosses into the box.

Kobbie Mainoo 6 – He was dispossessed several times, though to be fair to him, he was overburdened defensively as a result of insufficient support from his midfield colleagues. He improved as the match developed.

Youri Tielemans 2 – Dreadful. Repeatedly dispossessed, offering negligible to no defensive output, and he undoubtedly remained on the field longer than was warranted.

Bruno Fernandes 3 – Also poor. Such was his inadequacy on the ball in the first half that one might be forgiven for doubting he was a footballer. His decision-making was poor, and he proved more of a liability than anything else.

Amad 4 – Endured a laboured evening on his return from injury.

Matheus Cunha 6 – He battled and was heavily involved, although little was coming off for him until he registered the assist.

Bryan Mbeumo 8 – Excellent finish to give United the lead.

Substitutes

Carlos Baleba 7.5 – United were toiling in midfield until he came on and changed everything; energy, defensive solidity, quality on the ball. A brilliant debut, spoiled only by the lost three points.

Joshua Zirkzee 6 – Some nice touches and turns as United chased the three points.

Diogo Dalot 5 – OK.

Marcus Rashford 5 – On for in added time.

Ayden Heaven 5 – Same as Rashford.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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