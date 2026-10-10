Martinez to blame for Tottenham’s goal but this United flop was a walking disaster in gut-wrenching 1-1 draw: Player Ratings



Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 5 – Shaky display. Nervy from the off, he gifted the ball to a Tottenham player and never looked comfortable in possession.

Leny Yoro 7 – Solid. He was one of the few United players to deliver a strong performance throughout his time on the pitch, producing several exceptional tackles, impressing on the ball and matching Savinho. A positive outing after a dream international break.

Harry Maguire 5 – OK. Nothing to rave about.

Lisandro Martinez 4 – Outmuscled by Dominic Solanke for Tottenham’s equaliser. Not good enough.

Luke Shaw 6 – Decent defensively. He advanced when the opportunity presented itself, providing the overlap and seeking to deliver crosses into the box.

Kobbie Mainoo 6 – He was dispossessed several times, though to be fair to him, he was overburdened defensively as a result of insufficient support from his midfield colleagues. He improved as the match developed.

Youri Tielemans 2 – Dreadful. Repeatedly dispossessed, offering negligible to no defensive output, and he undoubtedly remained on the field longer than was warranted.

Bruno Fernandes 3 – Also poor. Such was his inadequacy on the ball in the first half that one might be forgiven for doubting he was a footballer. His decision-making was poor, and he proved more of a liability than anything else.

Amad 4 – Endured a laboured evening on his return from injury.

🪄🇨🇮 https://t.co/XdBEEXcmBF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2026

Matheus Cunha 6 – He battled and was heavily involved, although little was coming off for him until he registered the assist.

Straight into the action 💪 https://t.co/Ia7YL3sY4f — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2026

Bryan Mbeumo 8 – Excellent finish to give United the lead.

😍😍😍 https://t.co/a5mOriaRsb — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2026

Substitutes

Carlos Baleba 7.5 – United were toiling in midfield until he came on and changed everything; energy, defensive solidity, quality on the ball. A brilliant debut, spoiled only by the lost three points.

Straight into the action 💪 https://t.co/Ia7YL3sY4f — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2026

Joshua Zirkzee 6 – Some nice touches and turns as United chased the three points.

Diogo Dalot 5 – OK.

Marcus Rashford 5 – On for in added time.

Ayden Heaven 5 – Same as Rashford.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images