“Seen enough of it now”: Gary Neville draws firm line under Mainoo and Tielemans after Tottenham horror show

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has issued a clear verdict on the midfield partnership of Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans after the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Struggle

Mainoo and Tielemans struggled as a pairing in yet another game, as Tottenham Hotspur salvaged a point against United to lift themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table.

United took the lead against the run of play in the 73rd minute through Bryan Mbeumo. The hosts were further boosted when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off five minutes later for a headbutt on Luke Shaw.

⚽️ @BMbeumo19’s third #PL goal of the season. https://t.co/YDjxu44etR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2026

However, Dominic Solanke got the better of Lisandro Martinez to head into the bottom corner in stoppage time and make it 1-1, ensuring the spoils were shared at Old Trafford. Michael Carrick and his players were booed by the fans both at half-time and full-time.

United have to settle for a point. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2026

Speaking to reporters, Carrick stressed that the boos hurt, while also acknowledging that United need to turn the situation around very quickly. Neville has now sounded the alarm, telling the players they must seize control of their season or endure a torrid few weeks ahead, starting with Tuesday’s clash at Atletico Madrid.

Neville’s verdict

The former United captain said on The Gary Neville Podcast, “Tielemans and Mainoo, I think we’ve seen enough of it now. I’m not calling time on it because that’s probably too drastic but I’ve seen enough to think that’s not a midfield that’s dynamic enough to play at this football club in the Premier League.”

“I think they are both good players, by the way, individually. But sometimes you just have players that don’t quite knit together or don’t quite suit each other.”

“I think when [Carlos] Baleba came on with Mainoo, it looked like there was a lot more energy.”

“There’s going to have to be something done in there, and the rest of them are going to have to get a grip because they are going to a Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid and Elland Road. If you’re not quite right there from a mental and physical perspective, you’re going to get found out. They’ve got a couple of days to recover, pick themselves up from this, and get going because if they don’t get going, it’s going to be a worrying few weeks.”

Neville also addressed the booing from fans. He attributed it to supporters sensing a lack of sufficient commitment from the players.

“It was worrying because I think that the three-week break was the reset moment. This was the start of a big period of eight games in 28 days. What I really would have expected today from Manchester United was a really enthusiastic, energetic performance from minute one.”

“I didn’t see an enthusiastic, energetic performance from those red shirts for an hour, and Spurs should have been three or four-nil up. I think the fans will stay with the project. I don’t think the boos are against Michael Carrick for one minute. But what I would say is that they’re turning quite quickly.”

“Manchester United fans are incredibly loyal, beyond loyal, to their managers and to their players, but what they won’t accept is a lack of energy. They won’t accept a lack of what they deem to be effort. I don’t like saying effort, but the reality is they’re not running enough, they’re not showing enough tenacity, determination, fighting spirit. They’re just not.”

Neville went on, “They booed after 22 minutes, they booed at half-time, and they booed at the end. That tells you that they’re really, really despondent with what they’re watching. My daughter comes and watches every single week. She texted me at half-time, ‘What’s that?’ My daughter’s 16 years of age. You can’t kid or con a football fan.”

“No matter who they are, they know what they’re watching. I don’t mind winning here, don’t mind losing here, but there’s got to be a massive amount of effort and it can’t be boring, simple as that.”

“You can have a shootout and lose 4-2 and think, ‘OK, well at least we saw a Manchester United that went forward with verve and all those things that you’d expect’. But what we’re seeing at the moment is a team that looks like they’re curling up in a ball. For some of them right now, it looks like the club is getting a bit big for them.”

“A lot of them have played well last season here, by the way, but it just looks like now it’s coming on top for them a little bit and it’s starting to just get to them. It did a little bit under Ruben Amorim towards the end where they just started to go a little bit like that.”

“So look, Michael Carrick has got to get something out of them, the boos I don’t think are against him, but the pressure’s on him, the questions are obviously always with the manager, and you just hope they can come out of it in these next few weeks.” After their Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid, United’s attention will shift to Leeds United next Sunday.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images