

It was the same old story for Manchester United as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the ten men of Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Just like against Manchester City, the Red Devils failed to make their man advantage count.

In fact, as they did against Everton, the home side opted to drop deeper and deeper instead of going for the jugular to settle the nerves.

Naturally, some poor defending from Lisandro Martinez and Senne Lammens resulted in Tottenham Hotspur grabbing their equaliser in stoppage time.

Bryan Mbeumo on disastrous first half

After a terrible first half, it was Bryan Mbeumo who handed the hosts the lead. After the game, the Cameroonian spoke to Sky Sports and admitted that the team was simply not at the races in the opening 45 minutes.

“We took time to get into the game. In the first half, that wasn’t us, we had to change.”

Michael Carrick’s half-time team talk seemed to have done the trick, and the 20-time English league champions did look a lot better up until they scored.

However, their lack of fitness showed again, as the visitors outran and outfought them, even with a man fewer.

On what changed in the second half

“We played well in the second half. We tried to get at them. We know Spurs have good players who can be dangerous. It’s a bit disappointing, we need to work on things.”

However, the former Brentford ace remained confident that the squad would eventually pull through and rectify their errors moving forward.

“We need to keep going forward, as we have a lot of games,” the forward revealed.

But fans are not too certain. It has been a disastrous start to the season, the worst in 40 years, and things are unlikely to get much better unless drastic steps are taken by INEOS. But will they?

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images