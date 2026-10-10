Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has opened up about the boos from the home fans that he and his players were subjected to after the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Poor start continues

United’s dreadful start to the season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

A moment of brilliance from Bryan Mbeumo in the 73rd minute gave United the lead, and things got even better moments later as Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a red card for a headbutt on Luke Shaw.

😍😍😍 https://t.co/a5mOriaRsb — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 10, 2026

However, United’s poor game management reared its ugly head again, and they were made to pay dearly in added time.

Dominic Solanke got the better of Lisandro Martinez to head the ball home past the reach of Senne Lammens, who was helpless to stop the effort.

United have now managed a meagre six points from their opening six games. Statistically, it is their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 40 years.

Manchester United have made their worst league start in 40 years after drawing 1-1 with Tottenham 😳🔴 https://t.co/nRlGZbk4OK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 10, 2026

Carrick spoke to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle and gave his verdict on the game.

Carrick’s view

The United head coach said, “It was a mixed game. We found it tough to start with. For a number of reasons, we were not quite there. You could see it was a challenging time.”

“But the lads grew into the game, in the second half I thought we were better in everything. To get the game as we wanted it, in such a good position – we should see it through.”

“We have to manage those situations. That’s two late goals which have hurt us, and things look very different. That’s the reality.”

Asked about the team’s slow start, he answered, “I don’t think it is lack of confidence, but a game can get away from you very quickly. We found a way right back into the game, and got ourselves in a great position – that is one of the most disappointing things.”

On the boos at half-time and full-time, Carrick explained, “It’s not nice, it hurts a lot because I care about this club. But I understand the disappointment, the reality is what it is.”

“We need to get back to winning games.”

United are next in action on Tuesday when they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images