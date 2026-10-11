Michael Carrick’s unquestioning loyalty to Lisandro Martínez is on course to cost him his job.

Error after error

Six games into the season, the Argentine is proving to be a defensive liability week after week. Against Ipswich Town, Manchester United won 5-2, but his unforced error gifted the visitors their second goal.

He was at fault again in the 2-2 draw with Everton, where a defensive mistake handed the opposition the opening goal of their comeback. His own goal against Fulham then cost United two points at Craven Cottage in the 1-1 draw just before the international break.

Saturday night’s game against Tottenham Hotspur followed the same pattern, with his error allowing Dominic Solanke to equalise.

Martínez was more interested in grappling with Solanke and lost that physical battle after dropping deep instead of holding a high line and playing the Tottenham Hotspur striker offside. Had he even attempted to head the ball clear, it almost certainly would have taken it out of Solanke’s path, and the chance would likely have been lost.

Enough is enough

That raises the question of how long Martínez will keep getting away with these mistakes.

He is, without doubt, an excellent ball-playing centre-back. Yet his quality on the ball has never fully masked his shortcomings as an effective Premier League defender. When caught out of possession, he struggles to recover, and he too often looks vulnerable in one-on-one situations.

We know Carrick rates him highly. After all, he dropped Ayden Heaven, the player of the month, to bring Martínez straight back into the side when he took charge in January.

Carrick was equally quick to drop the youngster after a single error against Hull City in the Premier League opener, despite a strong pre-season, and returned him to the bench to make room for Martínez, who himself never had a proper pre-season.

If Carrick is prepared to drop players for their mistakes, as he did with Heaven after matchday one, then Martínez should not be starting.

He is costing this team points, and ultimately he will cost Carrick his job.

Meanwhile, Leny Yoro is enjoying a genuine resurgence, as his recent performances for both United and France have shown. Why not trust him with a key role?

If Yoro or even Heaven makes a mistake, it is understandable; they are still young and developing. A World Cup winner making error after error, however, cannot continue to be ignored.

Martínez must be dropped until he earns his place back in the starting line-up.

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images