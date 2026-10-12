Endrick’s lack of game time at Real Madrid has once again fuelled talk of a January exit, just as it did last winter.

Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and now José Mourinho have all overlooked the Brazilian, despite his immense talent.

Last season, a loan switch to Lyon reminded many of the brilliant attacker he can be.

Given every freedom to express himself, Endrick thrived as a dynamic, free-roaming right-winger and inside forward who regularly drifted centrally to influence games, and defenders struggled to contain him. In 21 appearances for Les Gones, he registered eight goals and eight assists.

That eye-catching spell should have been the springboard for his European career. Top clubs, including Manchester United, wanted him, and he could have joined any of them. Instead, he chose to return to the Bernabéu and earn his place.

Eight league games into the season, however, the Samba star has been handed a mere four minutes of action. Mourinho’s decision to overlook him is frustrating, and nobody would blame him for pushing for another mid-season exit.

Endrick’s priorities become clear

That does not appear to be on the agenda, though, according to Alan Redmond, head of football at Endrick’s agency, Roc Nation. Redmond told Adnkronos:

“The financial aspect isn’t important; the player evaluates the club’s project. We’re talking about a player with the qualities to be at Real Madrid; he just needs opportunities.

“Endrick came from a loan spell at Lyon and played very well in France; then he had some problems, and I think it was also quite frustrating for him not to be at his best physically.

“However, the idea has always been to stay in Madrid. We’ll see what happens in the future, but honestly, I think he’ll stay at Real Madrid for a long time. That’s my opinion.”

Real Madrid stay is misguided

The fact that Endrick is prepared to stay in Madrid, when he could leave for a key role at a club like United, is fascinating. By staying, he risks continuing to waste away. As gifted as he is, he must realise soon that he can still move to another top European club and become the superstar he was billed to be.

At Old Trafford, Benjamin Šeško is likely to undergo surgery and will not return soon, which leaves a key role up for grabs. Endrick should jump at the chance if the Red Devils come calling.

If he moves to Old Trafford, he would step straight into that role and finally get the chance to live up to his potential.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

