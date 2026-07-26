Endrick: Man United have a golden opportunity to replace Zirkzee with Brazilian hotshot



Real Madrid want to free up space in attack for more signings, and that may be good news for Manchester United.

How so? Well, according to ESPN’s Brazilian reporter, Real Madrid no longer rule out Endrick‘s departure this summer.

However, the journalist also points out that Endrick wants to stay despite the difficulty of getting minutes.

En el Real Madrid ya no descartan la salida de Endrick este verano. Endrick se quiere quedar pese a la dificultad de minutos. Con @Bocatto_Daniel y Bruno Andrade 🔝https://t.co/bbqSw2km1n — Rodra (@Rodra10_97) July 25, 2026

Endrick’s willingness to stay at Real Madrid should not worry United fans. In fact, Los Blancos’ willingness to let the Brazilian hotshot leave should excite them instead.

Real Madrid are reportedly trying to complete a blockbuster deal for Yan Diomande, so someone was always going to be forced out, and it is hard to dismiss Endrick as that man.

Endrick is a complete striker

As good a player as he is, even Rodrygo, his compatriot and teammate at Madrid, has raved about what a complete striker he is: “[Endrick] is, he’s very fast, very strong, very explosive. He’s incredible!”

Given that, it is unfortunate that the 20-year-old’s career never really took off at the Bernabeu.

He failed to establish himself there, and only a loan move to Lyon in the second half of last season helped remind everyone what a baller he is.

Impressed on loan at Lyon

Endrick took the French football scene by storm. He rediscovered his mojo, giving defenders sleepless nights and banging in important goals, five goals and seven assists in 16 games, an impact that helped Lyon earn a spot in the Champions League qualifiers.

With Madrid still undecided, INEOS should seize the chance to bring him to Old Trafford.

A brilliant Zirkzee replacement

Joshua Zirkzee is tipped to go out on loan, and United are keen on signing the Dutch striker’s replacement. Who better to go for than Endrick?

Yes, he wants to stay in Madrid, but there is a good chance he would be interested if Manchester United went for him.

Interested not just because he would have a better chance of featuring more, but also because he has hinted at a soft spot for the twenty-time English champions.

Endrick has repeatedly named Bobby Charlton, a Man United legend, as his childhood footballing idol. Surely, the chance to play for a club the England icon once represented would appeal to the Samba star.

Capable not just of creating chances but also of finishing them with real sharpness, there is no better upgrade on the market for Zirkzee than Endrick.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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