Manchester United travel to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid on matchday two of the Champions League on Tuesday 13 October.

The game will kick off at 20:00 UK time and will be held at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium.

Europe

In the UK, the match will be on Amazon Prime Video and will kick off at 20:00 local time. You can tune into the match at the same time, but on Premier Sports in Ireland.

In Spain, the match can be seen on Movistar at 21:00, and on DAZN in Portugal at 20:00, the same time as in the UK.

French fans can catch the game at 21:00 on Canal Plus, while German supporters can watch the action unfold on DAZN.

North America

American supporters can view the game on Paramount Plus at 15:00 Eastern Time, 14:00 Central, 13:00 Mountain, and 12:00 Pacific Time.

Canadian fans can find the match on DAZN.

Africa

Supporters in Cameroon can perhaps watch Carlos Baleba make his full debut from 20:00 on SuperSport, and Nigerians at the same time and on the same channel.

South African supporters can watch the game on the same channel but at 21:00, while Kenyans will need to wait until 22:00. Moroccan supporters can catch the game live at 19:00 local time on beIN Sports.

Asia

Indian supporters can watch the match on Sony LIV and will be able to tune in for the game at 00:30 on Wednesday morning.

Japanese supporters will have to wait until 04:00 on Wednesday morning and can catch the game live on WOWOW Prime.

Finally, Australians can watch the match on Stan Sport from 06:00 on Wednesday morning.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images