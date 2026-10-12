Home » How and where to watch Man United’s massive clash with Atletico Madrid across the globe

How and where to watch Man United’s massive clash with Atletico Madrid across the globe

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Carlos Baleba

Manchester United travel to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid on matchday two of the Champions League on Tuesday 13 October.

The game will kick off at 20:00 UK time and will be held at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium.

Europe

In the UK, the match will be on Amazon Prime Video and will kick off at 20:00 local time. You can tune into the match at the same time, but on Premier Sports in Ireland.

In Spain, the match can be seen on Movistar at 21:00, and on DAZN in Portugal at 20:00, the same time as in the UK.

French fans can catch the game at 21:00 on Canal Plus, while German supporters can watch the action unfold on DAZN.

North America

American supporters can view the game on Paramount Plus at 15:00 Eastern Time, 14:00 Central, 13:00 Mountain, and 12:00 Pacific Time.

Canadian fans can find the match on DAZN.

Africa

Supporters in Cameroon can perhaps watch Carlos Baleba make his full debut from 20:00 on SuperSport, and Nigerians at the same time and on the same channel.

South African supporters can watch the game on the same channel but at 21:00, while Kenyans will need to wait until 22:00. Moroccan supporters can catch the game live at 19:00 local time on beIN Sports.

Asia

Indian supporters can watch the match on Sony LIV and will be able to tune in for the game at 00:30 on Wednesday morning.

Japanese supporters will have to wait until 04:00 on Wednesday morning and can catch the game live on WOWOW Prime.

Finally, Australians can watch the match on Stan Sport from 06:00 on Wednesday morning.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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