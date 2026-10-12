

Manchester United travel to Atletico Madrid for an 8pm kick-off on Tuesday 13 October, with Luke Shaw likely to miss the Champions League encounter after limping off against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Michael Carrick could also make a significant midfield change by handing Carlos Baleba his first United start, while Marcus Rashford is pushing to return on the left wing.

United’s fitness and selection picture

Shaw’s expected absence adds to a difficult situation at full-back. Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui were already ruled out, leaving Carrick with limited senior options on either side of his defence.

Matthijs de Ligt has returned to training but is not yet ready to start. Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko also remain unavailable for the trip.

Rashford may be fit enough to start, which would give Carrick an experienced option for a demanding away fixture. His potential return creates competition across an attacking unit which already contains Amad, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens should retain his place in goal. Karl Darlow is available if Carrick decides that Lammens needs a rest, but a change between the posts is not currently expected.

Leny Yoro is likely to continue at right-back because of the injuries affecting United’s natural options in that position. He should line up alongside Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, who are expected to remain the centre-back pairing.

Diogo Dalot is the most likely solution at left-back if Shaw misses out. The other available option is Harry Amass, although Carrick may be reluctant to throw the youngster into such a difficult fixture.

That would give United a back four of Yoro, Maguire, Martinez and Dalot in front of Lammens. Ayden Heaven is another option.

Midfield

Youri Tielemans struggled against Spurs and could drop out of the side. Baleba made an excellent impression from the bench on his debut and is predicted to replace him in central midfield.

Kobbie Mainoo should partner Baleba, giving United an energetic pairing behind Bruno Fernandes. Mason Mount provides another midfield option.

Attack

Rashford’s possible return is the biggest attacking selection call. If he is fit enough to start, his experience against Atletico could earn him a place on the left.

That would leave Carrick needing to choose between Matheus Cunha, Amad and Bryan Mbeumo for the other two attacking positions. Cunha is predicted to receive a rest, with Amad continuing on the right and Mbeumo leading the line after scoring against Spurs.

Joshua Zirkzee looked lively after coming on at the weekend and is another option at centre-forward. However, he is likely to remain among the substitutes rather than displace Mbeumo.

The key selection call

Baleba’s possible inclusion is particularly intriguing because it would represent his first start for the club in a high-pressure European away match. His debut cameo has put him in contention at a time when United need fresh legs in midfield.

The main detail to watch before the team sheet is confirmed will be Shaw’s availability, with Dalot currently the clear favourite to start on the left should he be unavailable.

Final Thoughts

Shaw is expected to miss the match after limping off against Spurs.

Baleba could replace Tielemans for his first United start.

Rashford is in contention to return on the left wing.

Mbeumo is predicted to lead the attack.

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images