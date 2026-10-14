Home » 100% aerial battles won, 89% pass accuracy, 86% duels won: Andrey Santos grabs chance in midfield with both hands for Man United

100% aerial battles won, 89% pass accuracy, 86% duels won: Andrey Santos grabs chance in midfield with both hands for Man United

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Andrey Santos

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 0-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The match

The Red Devils have now gone over a month since their last victory and have not won away from home all season.

United went 0-1 down inside the first minute, and things went from bad to worse when Leny Yoro was sent off in the second half.

Ademola Lookman sealed the victory with just ten minutes to go.

Andrey Santos

The Brazilian signing has been left out of the team a lot recently, but got a start owing to Kobbie Mainoo’s injury problems.

Santos played 90 minutes and started alongside fellow new signing Carlos Baleba.

He did not make any key passes or crosses, but he was accurate on the ball.

The former Chelsea midfielder completed 89% of his passes and 50% of his long ball attempts.

He did not complete any dribbles, but he was strong defensively.

Santos was successful in two of his three tackle attempts as he helped protect the defence.

The midfielder also made one interception and one clearance during the match.

He recovered the ball four times as well, but his most impressive stats were in his duels.

Santos won an excellent six out of seven ground duels and won 100% of his aerial battles in a tough midfield outing.

The Brazil international will hope to have the chance to kick-start his season again after playing all of pre-season and starting on the opening match of the season against Hull City.

Next for the Red Devils is a daunting trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

Andrey Santos vs Atletico Madrid

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.02
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes54/61 (89%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)31/37 (84%)
Passes in own half (acc.)23/24 (96%)
Long balls (accurate)1/2 (50%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches75
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled3
Possession lost9
Total carrying distance223.4 m
Carries29
Total progression144.1 m
Def. contributions5
Tackles (won)3 (2)
Interceptions1
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries4
Ground duels (won)7 (6)
Aerial duels (won)1 (1)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0

Feature image Michael Campanella via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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