Manchester United fell to a disappointing 0-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The match

The Red Devils have now gone over a month since their last victory and have not won away from home all season.

United went 0-1 down inside the first minute, and things went from bad to worse when Leny Yoro was sent off in the second half.

Ademola Lookman sealed the victory with just ten minutes to go.

Andrey Santos

The Brazilian signing has been left out of the team a lot recently, but got a start owing to Kobbie Mainoo’s injury problems.

Santos played 90 minutes and started alongside fellow new signing Carlos Baleba.

He did not make any key passes or crosses, but he was accurate on the ball.

The former Chelsea midfielder completed 89% of his passes and 50% of his long ball attempts.

He did not complete any dribbles, but he was strong defensively.

Santos was successful in two of his three tackle attempts as he helped protect the defence.

The midfielder also made one interception and one clearance during the match.

He recovered the ball four times as well, but his most impressive stats were in his duels.

Santos won an excellent six out of seven ground duels and won 100% of his aerial battles in a tough midfield outing.

The Brazil international will hope to have the chance to kick-start his season again after playing all of pre-season and starting on the opening match of the season against Hull City.

Next for the Red Devils is a daunting trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

Andrey Santos vs Atletico Madrid

Statistic Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.02 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 54/61 (89%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 31/37 (84%) Passes in own half (acc.) 23/24 (96%) Long balls (accurate) 1/2 (50%) Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 75 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 3 Possession lost 9 Total carrying distance 223.4 m Carries 29 Total progression 144.1 m Def. contributions 5 Tackles (won) 3 (2) Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 4 Ground duels (won) 7 (6) Aerial duels (won) 1 (1) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0

Feature image Michael Campanella via Getty Images