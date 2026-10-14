

Manchester United’s season continues to go from bad to worse as they succumbed to yet another defeat, this time against Atletico Madrid away in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The home side took the lead at the Metropolitano stadium within the first minute and added a second moments after Leny Yoro’s harsh sending off.

The La Liga giants could have scored more, but the crossbar came to United’s rescue multiple times. The visitors did carve out chances of their own but failed to make them count in the end.

Michael Carrick’s bizarre tactical tweaks did not help, with the decision to start Youri Tielemans as the No.10 instead of Bruno Fernandes being the most puzzling.

Puzzling selection calls did not help

The Belgian spoke to Amazon Prime after the game and was candid enough to admit that the Red Devils were taken apart quite easily at times, especially in the opening 45 minutes.

“It is a tough one. When you concede after a minute it is hard to get into the game straight away.

“We had more compactness at times, at times we were found out as they had the quality and were going to play through us.”

The relative ease with which Diego Simeone’s men cut through United at times was partly due to the Belgium international playing further forward.

Youri Tielemans urged the team to stay United

He failed to press effectively, struggled to track back, and was beaten in most duels on the night.

Following Lisandro Martinez’s outburst against INEOS, the atmosphere in the dressing room is unlikely to be too cheerful.

But the former Aston Villa man refused to elaborate on the Argentine’s comments, instead urging the squad to pull together to come out of this rut.

“It is very hard to say after a defeat that there are positives. We just have to work hard, to keep working and keep trusting in our structure.

“We have to keep working, keep trusting each other and be together on this.”

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images