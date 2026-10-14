Manchester United fell to a 0-2 loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

The match

It was the club’s first defeat in Europe this season, but their fourth overall in what has been a very concerning start to the campaign.

In the side’s latest display of defensive vulnerability, they conceded a goal after just 47 seconds to Pablo Barrios.

United did fight their way back into the game, and Bryan Mbeumo, Carlos Baleba and Bruno Fernandes were all guilty of missing big chances in the match.

The game took a final decisive turn when Leny Yoro was sent off after a VAR intervention, as he was judged to have brought down Jonathan David as the last man.

Shortly after, Ademola Lookman added the hosts’ second and the game was over as a contest.

Positivity

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney did see some positives for the Red Devils in spite of another negative result for Michael Carrick’s side.

Speaking on Amazon Prime in comments carried by The Athletic, Rooney stated, “I thought it was better tonight. The result is disappointing but there were positive signs.”

The club’s all-time record goalscorer made sure to praise new signing Carlos Baleba, who was making his first start for the club.

Rooney explained, “Baleba coming in was excellent and added that extra energy and Santos did well in there as well so overall I thought there were more positives.”

The pundit also felt United were unlucky to go down to ten men. The former striker asserted, “the red card was very soft and probably wasn’t a red card and the game was done then.”

United will hope to carry this positivity into their next match with Leeds United on Sunday.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images