Daniel Farke gives Ineos food for thought amid mounting Michael Carrick sack pressure

Michael Carrick is in a tricky situation at Manchester United. The 45-year-old proved he deserved the permanent job after a brilliant spell as interim manager.

INEOS brought him back to steady the ship following the shambolic run under Ruben Amorim, and he did exactly that: 12 wins, three draws and two defeats in 17 games. That fine form guided United back into the Champions League with a third-place finish.

There was never any doubt that the team were in safe hands. Carrick had auditioned for the permanent role and earned it without question.

Yet, eight games into his first full season as United boss, his side appear to have lost their competitive edge. They have managed only two wins, and the performances have been so underwhelming that they fairly reflect the results.

It has been a frustrating few months for United fans. A blame game is slowly developing over who is responsible, but Carrick will take the fall if results do not improve.

The debate over whether he should be sacked has already begun.

Farke leaps to Carrick’s defence

Speaking at his press conference on Friday ahead of Leeds’ clash with Manchester United, Daniel Farke was asked about Carrick’s situation. The Leeds boss said:

“We don’t have many young British coaches in the Premier League. We have a promising one who has done excellent jobs at Middlesbrough and when he came in at Manchester United to steady the ship.

“But after six games, when they haven’t had a horrendous start – okay, by their perception, as they want to challenge for the title – the criticism has started already. I don’t like it.

“If we have young promising managers, let’s look after them, especially when you look at what he’s done for the club over many years as a player and a coach in a very difficult situation. He did a tremendous job.

“We should back young British managers. Yes, I have a German passport, but I’m not too far away from getting British status. I like it when young British managers come through. The outside world wants to see everyone fail. We should be happy to have someone with so much potential and not question them too early.”

Only results will save Carrick

Farke makes a strong case for why Carrick deserves time, but is that not exactly what INEOS are already giving him? Had they been impatient, he would have gone after the Atlético Madrid game.

Still, Carrick must save himself. He needs to find a way to win games, just as he did last season, because no matter how much backing he receives, only results will keep him in the job.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

