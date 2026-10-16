Manchester United have had numerous players from all over the globe represent them. Nonetheless, there are some regions of the world that have been more fruitful than others as a source of players for United.

One area where there have not been too many is Asia, despite the continent’s massive population and the popularity of the club there. Here is a comprehensive list of every Asian to play for Manchester United’s senior team.

Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals Park Ji-sung South Korea South Korea MF 2005–2012 205 27 Shinji Kagawa Japan Japan MF 2012–2014 57 6 Dong Fangzhuo China China FW 2007 3 0 D’Mani Mellor England England FW 2019–2020 1 0 Zidane Iqbal Iraq England MF 2021–2022 1 0 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

1) Park Ji-sung

The South Korean is by far the most successful Asian to play for the club. He joined in 2005 and left in 2012 after having won numerous titles, including the Champions League in 2008.

Park was famed for his boundless energy and incredible work for the team. Despite not being a prolific goalscorer, he also built up a reputation as a scorer of important goals and would often find the back of the net against Arsenal, including scoring in a Champions League semi-final in 2009.

2) Shinji Kagawa

Kagawa signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2012 and is the only Japanese player to have ever played for the Reds. He scored six goals in all and won the Premier League in his first season.

Unfortunately, things did not improve for him and he left the club after just two seasons, returning to Dortmund.

3) Dong Fangzhuo

Dong is still the only Chinese player to have ever represented the club. The striker played three times for the club, including against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, he did not make it at United and would never make it at the top level of world football.

4) D’Mani Mellor

Mellor came through United’s youth system and made one appearance at senior level before leaving the club.

Despite being born in England, the now Macclesfield striker chose to represent Yemen on the international stage and has so far played three times for the country.

5) Zidane Iqbal

Iqbal also came from the United academy and, in spite of being born in Manchester, chose to represent Iraq.

A highlight of his career so far has been representing his nation in the 2026 World Cup.

Featured image by Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images