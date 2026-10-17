Apart from England, there is no country that has shared a greater connection with Manchester United than Scotland. The club’s two greatest managers, Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson, were both born in Scotland.

There have also been numerous players who have played hundreds of matches for the Red Devils over the years and who hail from north of the border. Here is a comprehensive list of all the Scottish players to play for United, and this article will focus on the top 15 appearance makers.

Every Scottish player to ever play for Man United Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals Arthur Albiston Scotland Scotland FB 1974–1988 485 7 Brian McClair Scotland Scotland U 1987–1998 471 127 Martin Buchan Scotland Scotland DF 1972–1983 456 4 Denis Law Scotland Scotland FW 1962–1973 404 237 Lou Macari Scotland Scotland FW 1973–1984 401 97 Paddy Crerand Scotland Scotland HB 1963–1971 397 15 Darren Fletcher Scotland Scotland MF 2003–2015 342 24 Fred Erentz Scotland – FB 1892–1902 310 9 Alex Bell Scotland Cape Colony HB 1903–1913 309 10 Willie Morgan Scotland Scotland MF 1968–1975 296 34 David Herd Scotland Scotland FW 1961–1968 265 145 Scott McTominay Scotland England MF 2017–2025 255 29 Stewart Houston Scotland Scotland DF 1974–1980 250 16 Sandy Turnbull Scotland Scotland FW 1907–1915 247 101 Gordon McQueen Scotland Scotland DF 1978–1985 229 26 Gordon Strachan Scotland Scotland MF 1984–1989 201 38 Alex Downie Scotland Scotland HB 1902–1909 191 14 Jimmy Delaney Scotland Scotland FW 1946–1950 184 28 Bill McKay Scotland Scotland HB 1934–1940 182 15 Joe Cassidy Scotland – FW 1893 , 1895–1900 174 100 Page 1 of 8 12345678 Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals James McNaught Scotland – HB 1893–1898 157 12 Francis Burns Scotland Scotland DF 1967–1972 156 7 Bob Donaldson Scotland – FW 1892–1897 155 66 Arthur Lochhead Scotland – FW 1921–1925 153 50 John Fitzpatrick Scotland Scotland DF 1965–1973 147 10 Frank Barrett Scotland – GK 1896–1900 136 0 Bob Bonthron Scotland Scotland FB 1903–1907 134 3 Joe Jordan Scotland Scotland FW 1978–1981 126 41 Jack Picken Scotland Scotland FW 1905–1911 122 46 Jack Peddie Scotland Scotland FW 1902–1903, 1904–1907 121 58 George Mutch Scotland Scotland FW 1934–1937 120 49 Alex Forsyth Scotland Scotland FB 1973–1978 119 5 George McLachlan Scotland Scotland FW 1929–1933 116 4 Johnny Downie Scotland Scotland FW 1949–1953 116 37 James Brown Scotland – HB 1935–1939 110 1 Graeme Hogg Scotland Scotland DF 1984–1988 110 1 Tommy Reid Scotland Scotland FW 1929–1933 101 67 Jim Leighton Scotland Scotland GK 1988–1990 94 0 Alex Dawson Scotland Scotland FW 1956–1962 93 54 Matthew Gillespie Scotland – FW 1896–1900 89 21 Page 2 of 8 12345678 Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals Willie Stewart Scotland Scotland HB 1890–1895 87 5 Jimmy Hodge Scotland – U 1910–1920 86 2 Jimmy Turnbull Scotland Scotland FW 1907–1910 78 45 Billy Johnston Scotland – FW 1927–1929, 1930–1931 77 27 John Clarkin Scotland – FW 1893–1896 74 23 Jim Holton Scotland Scotland DF 1972–1975 69 5 Charlie Rennox Scotland – FW 1924–1927 68 25 Ian Ure Scotland Scotland DF 1969–1971 65 1 Henry Boyd Scotland – FW 1896–1899 62 35 Andrew Mitchell Scotland – FB 1892–1894 61 0 William Douglas Scotland – GK 1893–1896 57 0 Harry McShane Scotland Scotland FW 1950–1954 57 8 Tommy Frame Scotland Scotland HB 1932–1936 52 4 Arthur Graham Scotland Scotland FW 1983–1985 52 7 Hugh Edmonds Scotland – GK 1910–1912 51 0 John Dow Scotland – FB 1893–1896 50 6 William Robertson Scotland Scotland MF 1933–1936 50 1 William Stewart Scotland Scotland FW 1932–1934 49 7 James Fisher Scotland – FW 1900–1902 46 3 George Livingstone Scotland Scotland U 1908–1914 46 14 Page 3 of 8 12345678 Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals George Graham Scotland Scotland U 1972–1975 46 2 Ian Moir Scotland Scotland FW 1960–1965 45 5 Will Davidson Scotland – HB 1893–1894 44 2 Neil McBain Scotland – HB 1921–1923 43 2 George Bissett Scotland – FW 1919–1922 42 10 Jim Brown United States Scotland FW 1932–1934 41 17 Alan Brazil Scotland Scotland FW 1984–1986 41 12 Tommy Blackstock Scotland Scotland FB 1903–1907 38 0 Jim McCalliog Scotland Scotland MF 1973–1974 38 7 Billy Grassam Scotland Scotland FW 1903–1905 37 14 Bill Henderson Scotland – FW 1921–1925 36 17 Neil Dewar Scotland Scotland FW 1932–1934 36 14 Alexander Robertson Scotland – HB 1903–1906 35 1 Stewart Chalmers Scotland Scotland FW 1932–1934 35 1 Jimmy Coupar Scotland – FW 1892–1893, 1901–1902 34 10 Sandy Robertson Scotland – FW 1903–1905 34 10 William Kennedy Scotland – FW 1895–1897 33 12 Tommy Bogan Scotland Scotland U 1949–1951 33 7 David Fitzsimmons Scotland – HB 1895–1900 31 0 Tommy Fitzsimmons Scotland – FW 1892–1894 30 6 Page 4 of 8 12345678 Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals John Hodge Scotland – DF 1913–1915 30 0 Ralph Milne Scotland Scotland FW 1988–1990 30 3 Darren Ferguson Scotland Scotland MF 1991–1994 30 0 Tom Miller Scotland – FW 1920–1921 27 8 Willie McDonald Scotland Scotland FW 1931–1934 27 4 Jimmy Ryan Scotland Scotland FW 1965–1970 27 4 Alex Menzies Scotland Scotland FW 1906–1908 25 4 Scott McGarvey Scotland Scotland FW 1980–1983 25 3 John Scott Scotland – FB 1921–1922 24 0 Hugh Morgan Scotland – FW 1900–1901 23 4 David Bain Scotland – FW 1922–1924 23 9 John McCartney Scotland – FB 1894–1895 20 1 Ted MacDougall Scotland Scotland FW 1972–1973 18 5 Phil Bardsley England England DF 2003–2007 18 0 John Cunningham Scotland – FW 1898–1899 17 2 John Wood Scotland – FW 1922–1923 16 1 Bill Inglis Scotland – FB 1926, 1928 14 1 Tommy Lowrie Scotland Scotland HB 1948–1951 14 0 Willie Watson Scotland Scotland DF 1970–1972 14 0 Michael Stewart Scotland Scotland MF 2000–2003 14 0 Page 5 of 8 12345678 Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals Adam Carson Scotland – FW 1892–1893 13 3 William McCartney Scotland Scotland FW 1903–1904 13 1 James McCrae Scotland – HB 1926–1927 13 0 Tommy Lang Scotland – FW 1935–1936 13 1 Frank Kopel Scotland Scotland DF 1967–1969 12 0 Samuel Parker Scotland – FW 1893–1894 11 0 David Ellis Scotland – FW 1923–1924 11 0 William Mathieson Scotland – FW 1892–1894 10 2 Steve Paterson Scotland Scotland DF 1976–1979 10 0 Harry Erentz Scotland – FB 1897–1898 9 0 Joe Clark Scotland – FW 1899–1900 9 0 Ken MacDonald Scotland – FW 1922–1924 9 2 Charlie McGillivray Scotland Scotland FW 1933–1934 9 0 Dick Black Scotland – FW 1931–1934 8 3 James Brown Scotland – FB 1892–1893 7 0 George Millar Scotland – FW 1894–1895 7 5 Charles Mackie Scotland Scotland FB 1904–1905 7 4 George Nicol Scotland – FW 1927–1929 7 2 Arthur Henrys Scotland – HB 1891–1893 6 0 James Thomson Scotland – FW 1913–1914 6 1 Page 6 of 8 12345678 Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals Billy Boyd Scotland Scotland FW 1934–1935 6 4 Ian Donald Scotland Scotland DF 1970–1972 6 0 William Campbell Scotland – FW 1893–1894 5 1 George Lyons Scotland – FW 1904–1906 5 0 Albert Smith Scotland – FW 1926–1927 5 1 Jimmy McClelland Scotland – FW 1936–1937 5 1 James Connachan Scotland – FW 1898 4 1 James Miller Scotland – FW 1924 4 1 Jimmy Bain Scotland – HB 1924–1928 4 0 Robert Murray Scotland – FW 1937 4 0 Tommy Dougan Scotland – FW 1939 4 0 George Buchan Scotland Scotland FW 1973 4 0 Bob McFarlane Scotland – FB 1891 3 0 John Sneddon Scotland – FW 1891 3 1 William Thompson Scotland – FW 1893–1894 3 0 Tommy Robertson Scotland Scotland FW 1903 3 0 Archie Montgomery Scotland – GK 1905 3 0 Tommy Heron Scotland Scotland FB 1958–1960 3 0 James Hendry Scotland – FW 1892 2 1 John Aitken Scotland – FW 1895 2 1 Page 7 of 8 12345678 Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals James Bain Scotland – FW 1899 2 1 Hugh Kerr Scotland – FW 1904 2 0 Arthur Young Scotland – FW 1906 2 0 David Christie Scotland – FW 1908–1909 2 0 Jack Quin Scotland Scotland FW 1909–1910 2 0 Ed McIlvenny United States Scotland HB 1950 2 0 Andy Goram Scotland England GK 2001 2 0 Donald Love Scotland England DF 2016 2 0 Tyler Fletcher Scotland England MF 2026 2 0 Bob Milarvie Scotland – FW 1890 1 0 William Brady Scotland – FW 1893 1 0 David McFetteridge Scotland – FW 1895 1 0 William Longair Scotland – FB 1895 1 0 John Gourlay Scotland – FW 1899 1 0 Kerr Whiteside Scotland – MF 1908 1 0 David Robbie Scotland – FW 1935 1 0 Colin McKee Scotland Scotland FW 1994 1 0 Alex Notman Scotland Scotland FW 1998 1 0 David Gray Scotland Scotland DF 2006 1 0 Page 8 of 8 12345678 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

1) Arthur Albiston

The Edinburgh-born left back spent 14 years at Old Trafford and is the club’s most capped Scotsman.

He played a huge 485 times for the club and won the FA Cup three times at Old Trafford, as well as winning the old Second Division.

2) Brian McClair

McClair was a huge part of the early success under Sir Alex Ferguson, playing in attacking and midfield roles when called upon.

He joined United in 1987 and stayed until 1998, winning the league and FA Cup numerous times. McClair remained part of the United family after retirement, spending several years working as Youth Academy Director.

3) Martin Buchan

The elegant centre back played 11 seasons at Old Trafford and won the FA Cup against Liverpool in 1977.

He was a player ahead of his time, often praised for his composure on the ball and Rolls-Royce style of defending, which thrilled the fans.

4) Denis Law

Part of the holy trinity of Bobby Charlton and George Best, Law was arguably the club’s greatest ever striker.

The Scotsman was lethal in front of goal and won the Ballon d’Or in 1964, making him the only Scot to ever win the award and the first player in United’s history to do so. He won the European Cup in 1968, United’s emotional first European title.

5) Lou Macari

Macari played over 400 games for the club from midfield and won the 1977 FA Cup.

The Scotsman was described as an “industrious, dynamic, and tenacious midfielder and forward who combined high energy with clever close control” during his playing career.

6) Paddy Crerand

Crerand played a critical role in United’s success in the 1960s, which culminated in the club winning the European Cup against Benfica in 1968 at Wembley.

The Scot was an all-rounder in the middle of the park, being described as combining “a fiery, hard-tackling defensive bite with the vision and passing range of an elite playmaker.”

7) Darren Fletcher

Fletcher came through the United youth system just after the Millennium and played a key role in Sir Alex Ferguson’s success into the 2000s.

He helped his side win the Champions League in 2008 and numerous league titles, playing an all-action midfield role where he also scored some important goals for his team.

8) Fred Erentz

Erentz started playing in the 19th century and played for Newton Heath (before the club was renamed Manchester United).

He played in numerous positions in his time but settled as a left-sided defender for most of his career.

9) Alex Bell

Bell played for the club at the start of the 20th century and was a wing half.

He won the league title twice, the FA Cup, and the Charity Shield during his time at the club.

10) Willie Morgan

Morgan joined the club in 1968 and would spend seven years at Old Trafford.

He played as a winger but joined the club in a difficult time after they fell from European champions to relegation in a few short years.

11) David Herd

Herd played for United during the 1960s and spent seven years at the club.

A forward, he scored 145 goals for the club and was known for his ruthlessness in front of goal.

12) Scott McTominay

By far the most contemporary player on the list, McTominay broke through the ranks in 2017.

The midfielder won the League Cup and FA Cup during his time at the club and went on to win the league title with SSC Napoli in 2025.

13) Stewart Houston

Houston spent seven years at the club, joining in 1973.

A left back, he also played for Chelsea and Brentford. The highlight of his time at the club was certainly winning the FA Cup in 1977 versus Liverpool.

14) Sandy Turnbull

Turnbull was a forward who played for both Manchester City and United at the start of the 20th century.

He would go on to score 100 goals for the club before dying in military service during the First World War in 1917.

15) Gordon McQueen

McQueen played as a centre back for United in the 1980s after joining from fierce rivals Leeds United.

The Scotland international was known for his “powerful presence and adventurous runs forward”, which excited the Stretford End.

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