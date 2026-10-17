Apart from England, there is no country that has shared a greater connection with Manchester United than Scotland. The club’s two greatest managers, Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson, were both born in Scotland.
There have also been numerous players who have played hundreds of matches for the Red Devils over the years and who hail from north of the border. Here is a comprehensive list of all the Scottish players to play for United, and this article will focus on the top 15 appearance makers.
|Player
|Nationality
|Born
|Pos
|United career
|Apps
|Goals
|Arthur Albiston
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FB
|1974–1988
|485
|7
|Brian McClair
|Scotland
|Scotland
|U
|1987–1998
|471
|127
|Martin Buchan
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1972–1983
|456
|4
|Denis Law
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1962–1973
|404
|237
|Lou Macari
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1973–1984
|401
|97
|Paddy Crerand
|Scotland
|Scotland
|HB
|1963–1971
|397
|15
|Darren Fletcher
|Scotland
|Scotland
|MF
|2003–2015
|342
|24
|Fred Erentz
|Scotland
|–
|FB
|1892–1902
|310
|9
|Alex Bell
|Scotland
|Cape Colony
|HB
|1903–1913
|309
|10
|Willie Morgan
|Scotland
|Scotland
|MF
|1968–1975
|296
|34
|David Herd
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1961–1968
|265
|145
|Scott McTominay
|Scotland
|England
|MF
|2017–2025
|255
|29
|Stewart Houston
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1974–1980
|250
|16
|Sandy Turnbull
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1907–1915
|247
|101
|Gordon McQueen
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1978–1985
|229
|26
|Gordon Strachan
|Scotland
|Scotland
|MF
|1984–1989
|201
|38
|Alex Downie
|Scotland
|Scotland
|HB
|1902–1909
|191
|14
|Jimmy Delaney
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1946–1950
|184
|28
|Bill McKay
|Scotland
|Scotland
|HB
|1934–1940
|182
|15
|Joe Cassidy
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1893 , 1895–1900
|174
|100
|Player
|Nationality
|Born
|Pos
|United career
|Apps
|Goals
|James McNaught
|Scotland
|–
|HB
|1893–1898
|157
|12
|Francis Burns
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1967–1972
|156
|7
|Bob Donaldson
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1892–1897
|155
|66
|Arthur Lochhead
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1921–1925
|153
|50
|John Fitzpatrick
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1965–1973
|147
|10
|Frank Barrett
|Scotland
|–
|GK
|1896–1900
|136
|0
|Bob Bonthron
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FB
|1903–1907
|134
|3
|Joe Jordan
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1978–1981
|126
|41
|Jack Picken
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1905–1911
|122
|46
|Jack Peddie
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1902–1903, 1904–1907
|121
|58
|George Mutch
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1934–1937
|120
|49
|Alex Forsyth
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FB
|1973–1978
|119
|5
|George McLachlan
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1929–1933
|116
|4
|Johnny Downie
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1949–1953
|116
|37
|James Brown
|Scotland
|–
|HB
|1935–1939
|110
|1
|Graeme Hogg
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1984–1988
|110
|1
|Tommy Reid
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1929–1933
|101
|67
|Jim Leighton
|Scotland
|Scotland
|GK
|1988–1990
|94
|0
|Alex Dawson
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1956–1962
|93
|54
|Matthew Gillespie
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1896–1900
|89
|21
|Player
|Nationality
|Born
|Pos
|United career
|Apps
|Goals
|Willie Stewart
|Scotland
|Scotland
|HB
|1890–1895
|87
|5
|Jimmy Hodge
|Scotland
|–
|U
|1910–1920
|86
|2
|Jimmy Turnbull
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1907–1910
|78
|45
|Billy Johnston
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1927–1929, 1930–1931
|77
|27
|John Clarkin
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1893–1896
|74
|23
|Jim Holton
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1972–1975
|69
|5
|Charlie Rennox
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1924–1927
|68
|25
|Ian Ure
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1969–1971
|65
|1
|Henry Boyd
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1896–1899
|62
|35
|Andrew Mitchell
|Scotland
|–
|FB
|1892–1894
|61
|0
|William Douglas
|Scotland
|–
|GK
|1893–1896
|57
|0
|Harry McShane
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1950–1954
|57
|8
|Tommy Frame
|Scotland
|Scotland
|HB
|1932–1936
|52
|4
|Arthur Graham
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1983–1985
|52
|7
|Hugh Edmonds
|Scotland
|–
|GK
|1910–1912
|51
|0
|John Dow
|Scotland
|–
|FB
|1893–1896
|50
|6
|William Robertson
|Scotland
|Scotland
|MF
|1933–1936
|50
|1
|William Stewart
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1932–1934
|49
|7
|James Fisher
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1900–1902
|46
|3
|George Livingstone
|Scotland
|Scotland
|U
|1908–1914
|46
|14
|Player
|Nationality
|Born
|Pos
|United career
|Apps
|Goals
|George Graham
|Scotland
|Scotland
|U
|1972–1975
|46
|2
|Ian Moir
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1960–1965
|45
|5
|Will Davidson
|Scotland
|–
|HB
|1893–1894
|44
|2
|Neil McBain
|Scotland
|–
|HB
|1921–1923
|43
|2
|George Bissett
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1919–1922
|42
|10
|Jim Brown
|United States
|Scotland
|FW
|1932–1934
|41
|17
|Alan Brazil
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1984–1986
|41
|12
|Tommy Blackstock
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FB
|1903–1907
|38
|0
|Jim McCalliog
|Scotland
|Scotland
|MF
|1973–1974
|38
|7
|Billy Grassam
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1903–1905
|37
|14
|Bill Henderson
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1921–1925
|36
|17
|Neil Dewar
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1932–1934
|36
|14
|Alexander Robertson
|Scotland
|–
|HB
|1903–1906
|35
|1
|Stewart Chalmers
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1932–1934
|35
|1
|Jimmy Coupar
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1892–1893, 1901–1902
|34
|10
|Sandy Robertson
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1903–1905
|34
|10
|William Kennedy
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1895–1897
|33
|12
|Tommy Bogan
|Scotland
|Scotland
|U
|1949–1951
|33
|7
|David Fitzsimmons
|Scotland
|–
|HB
|1895–1900
|31
|0
|Tommy Fitzsimmons
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1892–1894
|30
|6
|Player
|Nationality
|Born
|Pos
|United career
|Apps
|Goals
|John Hodge
|Scotland
|–
|DF
|1913–1915
|30
|0
|Ralph Milne
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1988–1990
|30
|3
|Darren Ferguson
|Scotland
|Scotland
|MF
|1991–1994
|30
|0
|Tom Miller
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1920–1921
|27
|8
|Willie McDonald
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1931–1934
|27
|4
|Jimmy Ryan
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1965–1970
|27
|4
|Alex Menzies
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1906–1908
|25
|4
|Scott McGarvey
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1980–1983
|25
|3
|John Scott
|Scotland
|–
|FB
|1921–1922
|24
|0
|Hugh Morgan
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1900–1901
|23
|4
|David Bain
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1922–1924
|23
|9
|John McCartney
|Scotland
|–
|FB
|1894–1895
|20
|1
|Ted MacDougall
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1972–1973
|18
|5
|Phil Bardsley
|England
|England
|DF
|2003–2007
|18
|0
|John Cunningham
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1898–1899
|17
|2
|John Wood
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1922–1923
|16
|1
|Bill Inglis
|Scotland
|–
|FB
|1926, 1928
|14
|1
|Tommy Lowrie
|Scotland
|Scotland
|HB
|1948–1951
|14
|0
|Willie Watson
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1970–1972
|14
|0
|Michael Stewart
|Scotland
|Scotland
|MF
|2000–2003
|14
|0
|Player
|Nationality
|Born
|Pos
|United career
|Apps
|Goals
|Adam Carson
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1892–1893
|13
|3
|William McCartney
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1903–1904
|13
|1
|James McCrae
|Scotland
|–
|HB
|1926–1927
|13
|0
|Tommy Lang
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1935–1936
|13
|1
|Frank Kopel
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1967–1969
|12
|0
|Samuel Parker
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1893–1894
|11
|0
|David Ellis
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1923–1924
|11
|0
|William Mathieson
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1892–1894
|10
|2
|Steve Paterson
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1976–1979
|10
|0
|Harry Erentz
|Scotland
|–
|FB
|1897–1898
|9
|0
|Joe Clark
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1899–1900
|9
|0
|Ken MacDonald
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1922–1924
|9
|2
|Charlie McGillivray
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1933–1934
|9
|0
|Dick Black
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1931–1934
|8
|3
|James Brown
|Scotland
|–
|FB
|1892–1893
|7
|0
|George Millar
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1894–1895
|7
|5
|Charles Mackie
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FB
|1904–1905
|7
|4
|George Nicol
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1927–1929
|7
|2
|Arthur Henrys
|Scotland
|–
|HB
|1891–1893
|6
|0
|James Thomson
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1913–1914
|6
|1
|Player
|Nationality
|Born
|Pos
|United career
|Apps
|Goals
|Billy Boyd
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1934–1935
|6
|4
|Ian Donald
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|1970–1972
|6
|0
|William Campbell
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1893–1894
|5
|1
|George Lyons
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1904–1906
|5
|0
|Albert Smith
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1926–1927
|5
|1
|Jimmy McClelland
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1936–1937
|5
|1
|James Connachan
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1898
|4
|1
|James Miller
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1924
|4
|1
|Jimmy Bain
|Scotland
|–
|HB
|1924–1928
|4
|0
|Robert Murray
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1937
|4
|0
|Tommy Dougan
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1939
|4
|0
|George Buchan
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1973
|4
|0
|Bob McFarlane
|Scotland
|–
|FB
|1891
|3
|0
|John Sneddon
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1891
|3
|1
|William Thompson
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1893–1894
|3
|0
|Tommy Robertson
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1903
|3
|0
|Archie Montgomery
|Scotland
|–
|GK
|1905
|3
|0
|Tommy Heron
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FB
|1958–1960
|3
|0
|James Hendry
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1892
|2
|1
|John Aitken
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1895
|2
|1
|Player
|Nationality
|Born
|Pos
|United career
|Apps
|Goals
|James Bain
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1899
|2
|1
|Hugh Kerr
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1904
|2
|0
|Arthur Young
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1906
|2
|0
|David Christie
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1908–1909
|2
|0
|Jack Quin
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1909–1910
|2
|0
|Ed McIlvenny
|United States
|Scotland
|HB
|1950
|2
|0
|Andy Goram
|Scotland
|England
|GK
|2001
|2
|0
|Donald Love
|Scotland
|England
|DF
|2016
|2
|0
|Tyler Fletcher
|Scotland
|England
|MF
|2026
|2
|0
|Bob Milarvie
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1890
|1
|0
|William Brady
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1893
|1
|0
|David McFetteridge
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1895
|1
|0
|William Longair
|Scotland
|–
|FB
|1895
|1
|0
|John Gourlay
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1899
|1
|0
|Kerr Whiteside
|Scotland
|–
|MF
|1908
|1
|0
|David Robbie
|Scotland
|–
|FW
|1935
|1
|0
|Colin McKee
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1994
|1
|0
|Alex Notman
|Scotland
|Scotland
|FW
|1998
|1
|0
|David Gray
|Scotland
|Scotland
|DF
|2006
|1
|0
1) Arthur Albiston
The Edinburgh-born left back spent 14 years at Old Trafford and is the club’s most capped Scotsman.
He played a huge 485 times for the club and won the FA Cup three times at Old Trafford, as well as winning the old Second Division.
2) Brian McClair
McClair was a huge part of the early success under Sir Alex Ferguson, playing in attacking and midfield roles when called upon.
He joined United in 1987 and stayed until 1998, winning the league and FA Cup numerous times. McClair remained part of the United family after retirement, spending several years working as Youth Academy Director.
3) Martin Buchan
The elegant centre back played 11 seasons at Old Trafford and won the FA Cup against Liverpool in 1977.
He was a player ahead of his time, often praised for his composure on the ball and Rolls-Royce style of defending, which thrilled the fans.
4) Denis Law
Part of the holy trinity of Bobby Charlton and George Best, Law was arguably the club’s greatest ever striker.
The Scotsman was lethal in front of goal and won the Ballon d’Or in 1964, making him the only Scot to ever win the award and the first player in United’s history to do so. He won the European Cup in 1968, United’s emotional first European title.
5) Lou Macari
Macari played over 400 games for the club from midfield and won the 1977 FA Cup.
The Scotsman was described as an “industrious, dynamic, and tenacious midfielder and forward who combined high energy with clever close control” during his playing career.
6) Paddy Crerand
Crerand played a critical role in United’s success in the 1960s, which culminated in the club winning the European Cup against Benfica in 1968 at Wembley.
The Scot was an all-rounder in the middle of the park, being described as combining “a fiery, hard-tackling defensive bite with the vision and passing range of an elite playmaker.”
7) Darren Fletcher
Fletcher came through the United youth system just after the Millennium and played a key role in Sir Alex Ferguson’s success into the 2000s.
He helped his side win the Champions League in 2008 and numerous league titles, playing an all-action midfield role where he also scored some important goals for his team.
8) Fred Erentz
Erentz started playing in the 19th century and played for Newton Heath (before the club was renamed Manchester United).
He played in numerous positions in his time but settled as a left-sided defender for most of his career.
9) Alex Bell
Bell played for the club at the start of the 20th century and was a wing half.
He won the league title twice, the FA Cup, and the Charity Shield during his time at the club.
10) Willie Morgan
Morgan joined the club in 1968 and would spend seven years at Old Trafford.
He played as a winger but joined the club in a difficult time after they fell from European champions to relegation in a few short years.
11) David Herd
Herd played for United during the 1960s and spent seven years at the club.
A forward, he scored 145 goals for the club and was known for his ruthlessness in front of goal.
12) Scott McTominay
By far the most contemporary player on the list, McTominay broke through the ranks in 2017.
The midfielder won the League Cup and FA Cup during his time at the club and went on to win the league title with SSC Napoli in 2025.
13) Stewart Houston
Houston spent seven years at the club, joining in 1973.
A left back, he also played for Chelsea and Brentford. The highlight of his time at the club was certainly winning the FA Cup in 1977 versus Liverpool.
14) Sandy Turnbull
Turnbull was a forward who played for both Manchester City and United at the start of the 20th century.
He would go on to score 100 goals for the club before dying in military service during the First World War in 1917.
15) Gordon McQueen
McQueen played as a centre back for United in the 1980s after joining from fierce rivals Leeds United.
The Scotland international was known for his “powerful presence and adventurous runs forward”, which excited the Stretford End.
Featured image Keystone via Getty Images