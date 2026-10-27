Every Man United player to also play for Chelsea

Manchester United take on Chelsea at Saturday lunchtime with their managerial situation still unresolved.

The Red Devils will travel to Stamford Bridge looking for a huge three points as they attempt to get their season back on track.

United and Chelsea have exchanged many players over the years, particularly in recent seasons.

This summer, Andrey Santos was sold to United from the Blues, and in the previous two summers both Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho moved to West London.

Here is a list of the top 10 appearance makers for United who have also played in Chelsea blue.

1) Alex Stepney

Stepney in reality only made one appearance for Chelsea, but he was an absolute stalwart for United. He made an incredible 539 appearances for the club and helped win the club’s first European trophy in 1968.

2) Mark Hughes

Hughes enjoyed two successful spells at United, scoring wonder goals and leading the line at the beginning of Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden era at the club.

Hughes would spend three seasons at Chelsea, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

3) Juan Mata

Like Hughes, Mata probably has a special place in the hearts of both sets of fans.

The Spaniard won the Champions League while in London in 2012 and the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League whilst at Old Trafford. The silky midfielder brought plenty of shine to both clubs and entertained fans with lovely bits of skill and some excellent goals along the way.

4) Stewart Houston

Houston only played nine games for Chelsea but represented United 205 times between 1973 and 1980.

The left back won the Second Division with United back in 1975.

5) Ray Wilkins

Wilkins was a legend of both clubs, playing numerous seasons in both colours.

He first represented Chelsea between 1973 and 1979, and then United from 1979 to 1984 before moving to AC Milan.

6) Nemanja Matic

Matic joined his former boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2017 and would spend five seasons at Old Trafford.

He had much success at Chelsea, winning the Premier League twice as well as the FA Cup and League Cup during his four years in London.

7) Paul Parker

Parker played just four matches at Chelsea in 1997 but spent five successful seasons at United between 1991 and 1996.

He won three Premier League titles and two FA Cups as the club’s starting right back at the beginning of the Premier League era.

8) Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho‘s start to his United career was excellent as he scored a double in the 2022 FA Youth Cup final and also scored in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in 2024.

Nonetheless, his relationship with then manager Ruben Amorim took a hit and his form dramatically dipped, meaning he was sold to Chelsea in 2025. He had a terrible season in London last year and was sent out on loan to Aston Villa where he is not playing as his career continues to tumble.

9) Danny Welbeck

Welbeck came through the United academy and won one Premier League title in 2013.

He spent most of his career at Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion before a shock move to Chelsea this summer. Welbeck has already scored three goals in eight appearances for the Blues.

10) Harold Halse

The forward represented United between 1908 and 1912.

Halse would later join Chelsea in 1913, just before the outbreak of the First World War, and would remain at the London club until 1921.

Every Man United player to play for Chelsea Player United United apps United goals Chelsea Chelsea apps Chelsea goals Source Alex Stepney 1966–1978 539 2 1966 1 0 Wikipedia (league only) Mark Hughes 1983–1986, 1988–1995 467 163 1995–1998 123 39 Transfermarkt Juan Mata 2014–2022 287 51 2011–2014 135 33 Wikipedia Stewart Houston 1974–1980 250 16 1967–1972 9 0 Wikipedia (league only) Ray Wilkins 1979–1984 194 10 1973–1979 207 35 Wikipedia Nemanja Matić 2017–2022 192 4 2009–2011, 2014–2017 151 7 Wikipedia Paul Parker 1991–1996 146 2 1997 4 0 Transfermarkt Alejandro Garnacho 2022–2025 144 26 2025– 43 8 Transfermarkt Danny Welbeck 2008–2014 142 29 2026– 6 3 Transfermarkt Harold Halse 1908–1912 125 56 1913–1921 96 23 Wikipedia (league only) Mal Donaghy 1988–1992 119 0 1992–1994 68 3 Wikipedia (league only) Mickey Thomas 1978–1981 110 15 1984–1985 54 11 Wikipedia Romelu Lukaku 2017–2019 96 42 2011–2014, 2021–2024 15 0 Wikipedia Jadon Sancho 2021–2024 83 12 2024–2025 (loan) 41 5 Transfermarkt Juan Sebastián Verón 2001–2003 82 11 2003–2007 14 1 Wikipedia Mason Mount 2023– 82 9 2017–2023 195 33 Wikipedia Jimmy Turnbull 1907–1910 78 45 1912–1913 20 7 Wikipedia (league only) George Graham 1972–1975 46 2 1964–1966 102 46 Wikipedia Jim McCalliog 1973–1974 38 7 1963–1965 7 2 Wikipedia (league only) Mark Bosnich 1990–1991, 1999–2000 38 0 2001–2003 7 0 Transfermarkt Page 1 of 2 12 Player United United apps United goals Chelsea Chelsea apps Chelsea goals Source Radamel Falcao 2014–2015 29 4 2015–2016 (loan) 12 1 Transfermarkt Stan Crowther 1958 20 0 1958–1961 51 0 Wikipedia (league only) Graham Moore 1963–1964 19 5 1961–1963 68 13 Wikipedia (league only) Colin Waldron 1976 4 0 1967 9 0 Wikipedia (league only) Mike Pinner 1961 4 0 1961–1962 1 0 Wikipedia (league only) Tommy Baldwin 1975 2 0 1966–1974 187 73 Wikipedia (league only) Andrey Santos 2026- 5 0 2024-2026 47 3 Wikipedia Page 2 of 2 12 Source: Transfermarkt, Wikipedia and API-Football · Updated 27 Oct 2026

Featured image Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images