Every Man United player to also play for Chelsea

Manchester United take on Chelsea at Saturday lunchtime with their managerial situation still unresolved.
The Red Devils will travel to Stamford Bridge looking for a huge three points as they attempt to get their season back on track.
United and Chelsea have exchanged many players over the years, particularly in recent seasons.
This summer, Andrey Santos was sold to United from the Blues, and in the previous two summers both Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho moved to West London.
Here is a list of the top 10 appearance makers for United who have also played in Chelsea blue.
1) Alex Stepney
Stepney in reality only made one appearance for Chelsea, but he was an absolute stalwart for United. He made an incredible 539 appearances for the club and helped win the club’s first European trophy in 1968.
2) Mark Hughes
Hughes enjoyed two successful spells at United, scoring wonder goals and leading the line at the beginning of Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden era at the club.
Hughes would spend three seasons at Chelsea, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.
3) Juan Mata
Like Hughes, Mata probably has a special place in the hearts of both sets of fans.
The Spaniard won the Champions League while in London in 2012 and the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League whilst at Old Trafford. The silky midfielder brought plenty of shine to both clubs and entertained fans with lovely bits of skill and some excellent goals along the way.
4) Stewart Houston
Houston only played nine games for Chelsea but represented United 205 times between 1973 and 1980.
The left back won the Second Division with United back in 1975.
5) Ray Wilkins
Wilkins was a legend of both clubs, playing numerous seasons in both colours.
He first represented Chelsea between 1973 and 1979, and then United from 1979 to 1984 before moving to AC Milan.
6) Nemanja Matic
Matic joined his former boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2017 and would spend five seasons at Old Trafford.
He had much success at Chelsea, winning the Premier League twice as well as the FA Cup and League Cup during his four years in London.
7) Paul Parker
Parker played just four matches at Chelsea in 1997 but spent five successful seasons at United between 1991 and 1996.
He won three Premier League titles and two FA Cups as the club’s starting right back at the beginning of the Premier League era.
8) Alejandro Garnacho
Alejandro Garnacho‘s start to his United career was excellent as he scored a double in the 2022 FA Youth Cup final and also scored in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in 2024.
Nonetheless, his relationship with then manager Ruben Amorim took a hit and his form dramatically dipped, meaning he was sold to Chelsea in 2025. He had a terrible season in London last year and was sent out on loan to Aston Villa where he is not playing as his career continues to tumble.
9) Danny Welbeck
Welbeck came through the United academy and won one Premier League title in 2013.
He spent most of his career at Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion before a shock move to Chelsea this summer. Welbeck has already scored three goals in eight appearances for the Blues.
10) Harold Halse
The forward represented United between 1908 and 1912.
Halse would later join Chelsea in 1913, just before the outbreak of the First World War, and would remain at the London club until 1921.
|Player
|United
|United apps
|United goals
|Chelsea
|Chelsea apps
|Chelsea goals
|Source
|Alex Stepney
|1966–1978
|539
|2
|1966
|1
|0
|Wikipedia (league only)
|Mark Hughes
|1983–1986, 1988–1995
|467
|163
|1995–1998
|123
|39
|Transfermarkt
|Juan Mata
|2014–2022
|287
|51
|2011–2014
|135
|33
|Wikipedia
|Stewart Houston
|1974–1980
|250
|16
|1967–1972
|9
|0
|Wikipedia (league only)
|Ray Wilkins
|1979–1984
|194
|10
|1973–1979
|207
|35
|Wikipedia
|Nemanja Matić
|2017–2022
|192
|4
|2009–2011, 2014–2017
|151
|7
|Wikipedia
|Paul Parker
|1991–1996
|146
|2
|1997
|4
|0
|Transfermarkt
|Alejandro Garnacho
|2022–2025
|144
|26
|2025–
|43
|8
|Transfermarkt
|Danny Welbeck
|2008–2014
|142
|29
|2026–
|6
|3
|Transfermarkt
|Harold Halse
|1908–1912
|125
|56
|1913–1921
|96
|23
|Wikipedia (league only)
|Mal Donaghy
|1988–1992
|119
|0
|1992–1994
|68
|3
|Wikipedia (league only)
|Mickey Thomas
|1978–1981
|110
|15
|1984–1985
|54
|11
|Wikipedia
|Romelu Lukaku
|2017–2019
|96
|42
|2011–2014, 2021–2024
|15
|0
|Wikipedia
|Jadon Sancho
|2021–2024
|83
|12
|2024–2025 (loan)
|41
|5
|Transfermarkt
|Juan Sebastián Verón
|2001–2003
|82
|11
|2003–2007
|14
|1
|Wikipedia
|Mason Mount
|2023–
|82
|9
|2017–2023
|195
|33
|Wikipedia
|Jimmy Turnbull
|1907–1910
|78
|45
|1912–1913
|20
|7
|Wikipedia (league only)
|George Graham
|1972–1975
|46
|2
|1964–1966
|102
|46
|Wikipedia
|Jim McCalliog
|1973–1974
|38
|7
|1963–1965
|7
|2
|Wikipedia (league only)
|Mark Bosnich
|1990–1991, 1999–2000
|38
|0
|2001–2003
|7
|0
|Transfermarkt
|Player
|United
|United apps
|United goals
|Chelsea
|Chelsea apps
|Chelsea goals
|Source
|Radamel Falcao
|2014–2015
|29
|4
|2015–2016 (loan)
|12
|1
|Transfermarkt
|Stan Crowther
|1958
|20
|0
|1958–1961
|51
|0
|Wikipedia (league only)
|Graham Moore
|1963–1964
|19
|5
|1961–1963
|68
|13
|Wikipedia (league only)
|Colin Waldron
|1976
|4
|0
|1967
|9
|0
|Wikipedia (league only)
|Mike Pinner
|1961
|4
|0
|1961–1962
|1
|0
|Wikipedia (league only)
|Tommy Baldwin
|1975
|2
|0
|1966–1974
|187
|73
|Wikipedia (league only)
|Andrey Santos
|2026-
|5
|0
|2024-2026
|47
|3
|Wikipedia
Featured image Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images