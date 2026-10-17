Former Man United striker Fraizer Campbell admits to serious drug addiction during his time at the club

Former Manchester United striker Fraizer Campbell has opened up about his battles with drugs.

United career

Campbell came through the Manchester United academy and spent 12 years at the club.

The Englishman made four senior appearances for the side but did not get on the scoresheet.

He left the club in 2009, before enjoying a relatively successful Premier League career.

Campbell spent four years at Sunderland before also playing for Cardiff City and Crystal Palace in the top division.

His most successful season on an individual basis came in 2018-2019 when he scored 12 goals in all competitions for Hull City in the Championship.

The United academy product retired in 2022 after playing for Huddersfield Town.

Problems with snus

Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, he opened up about his struggles with the drug snus.

Commenting on the effect the drug had on him, he stated, “I felt relaxed, and it just chilled me out more than anything. It was after a game as well, and after a game, it’s one of those things that it’s quite hard to relax after.”

He also admitted, “well, yeah. I definitely was addicted” when talking about his use of snus.

Elaborating further on the extent of his use of the drug, he claimed, “obviously, when I had more time on my hands when I retired, I had more time to have the snus. So obviously, in the morning, while I was playing, I might have one in the morning or two in the morning and then for the next couple of hours I’d be out on the training pitch.”

He did state that he never used it on match days, as it would have made him too relaxed to even play.

Speaking about his post-playing days, he claimed, “it got a lot worse after I finished playing football, but I didn’t really see the negative side of it while I was playing.”

Fraizer Campbell career stats Stat Fraizer Campbell Seasons 2005/06 to 2021/22 Apps 450 Minutes 27316 Clean sheets 124 Clean sheet % 27.56 Goals 107 Assists 44 Goals per game 0.24 Assists per game 0.10 Yellow cards 69 Red cards 1 Source: Transfermarkt

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