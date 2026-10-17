Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is said to be considering lucrative approaches from two Dubai clubs while negotiations with Getafe continue.

Getafe put a formal proposal on the table

It was reported by The Peoples Person on Friday that Getafe president Ángel Torres had confirmed talks with Sancho and expected the outcome to become clear next week. Torres also indicated that a president-backed financial guarantee could be used to facilitate deals for Sancho and Dani Parejo.

That confirmation followed an official offer submitted by Getafe for the unattached England international on Thursday.

Dubai projects offer Sancho a lucrative alternative

AS journalist Javier Hernández now reports that Sancho’s representatives are also attempting to reach a permanent agreement elsewhere, with Arabian Falcons and Sokoor Al Arab ready to spend heavily to secure his signature.

Both clubs compete in the second tier of football in the United Arab Emirates and are assembling ambitious projects backed by significant investment.

Sancho is considering the competing approaches before choosing his destination. Hernández wrote: “For now, the player is listening. In a few days, he will make the final decision.”

Getafe cannot match the salary being offered in Dubai, but the Spanish club can provide Sancho with a route back into a major European league. José Bordalás is keen on the winger.

From £73 million signing to free agent

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, Manchester United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in July 2021. He made 83 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Red Devils before his contract expired in June 2026.

After he publicly disputed Erik ten Hag’s explanation for omitting him against Arsenal in September 2023, Sancho had loan spells at Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa. He made 41 appearances and scored five times at Chelsea, who paid a reported £5 million cancellation penalty rather than sign him permanently, before he joined Aston Villa on loan in September 2025.

Turning down Getafe for either cash-rich Dubai project would suggest Sancho’s priority is the pay packet, not a serious attempt to revive his career in a major European league.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Signing Sancho would be a feather in the cap of the Dubai clubs

⚠️ The timing of the story makes it feel like it has come from Sancho's camp

TPP View

The Dubai interest may be exaggerated by Sancho's camp to push Getafe during salary negotiations. It seems an unlikely destination for the player.

Jadon Sancho, season-by-season Club Season Apps Minutes Goals Assists Aston Villa 2025/26 39 1672 1 3 Manchester United 2025/26 0 0 0 0 Chelsea FC 2024/25 41 2419 5 10 Manchester United 2024/25 1 7 0 0 Borussia Dortmund 2023/24 21 1517 3 3 Manchester United 2023/24 3 76 0 0 Manchester United 2022/23 41 2433 7 3 Manchester United 2021/22 38 2485 5 3 Borussia Dortmund 2020/21 38 2974 16 20 Borussia Dortmund 2019/20 44 3277 20 20 Borussia Dortmund 2018/19 43 2967 13 20 Borussia Dortmund 2017/18 12 685 1 4 Borussia Dortmund U19 2017/18 1 90 1 1 Borussia Dortmund UEFA U19 2017/18 5 450 3 1 Borussia Dortmund II 2017/18 3 175 0 1 Manchester City U18 2016/17 5 415 2 1 Manchester City U21 2016/17 7 588 3 2 Manchester City UEFA U19 2016/17 6 468 2 0 Manchester City U18 2015/16 2 27 0 1 Source: Transfermarkt · Updated 17 Oct 2026

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images