Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is said to be considering lucrative approaches from two Dubai clubs while negotiations with Getafe continue.
Getafe put a formal proposal on the table
It was reported by The Peoples Person on Friday that Getafe president Ángel Torres had confirmed talks with Sancho and expected the outcome to become clear next week. Torres also indicated that a president-backed financial guarantee could be used to facilitate deals for Sancho and Dani Parejo.
That confirmation followed an official offer submitted by Getafe for the unattached England international on Thursday.
Dubai projects offer Sancho a lucrative alternative
AS journalist Javier Hernández now reports that Sancho’s representatives are also attempting to reach a permanent agreement elsewhere, with Arabian Falcons and Sokoor Al Arab ready to spend heavily to secure his signature.
Both clubs compete in the second tier of football in the United Arab Emirates and are assembling ambitious projects backed by significant investment.
Sancho is considering the competing approaches before choosing his destination. Hernández wrote: “For now, the player is listening. In a few days, he will make the final decision.”
Getafe cannot match the salary being offered in Dubai, but the Spanish club can provide Sancho with a route back into a major European league. José Bordalás is keen on the winger.
From £73 million signing to free agent
As previously reported by The Peoples Person, Manchester United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in July 2021. He made 83 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Red Devils before his contract expired in June 2026.
After he publicly disputed Erik ten Hag’s explanation for omitting him against Arsenal in September 2023, Sancho had loan spells at Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa. He made 41 appearances and scored five times at Chelsea, who paid a reported £5 million cancellation penalty rather than sign him permanently, before he joined Aston Villa on loan in September 2025.
Turning down Getafe for either cash-rich Dubai project would suggest Sancho’s priority is the pay packet, not a serious attempt to revive his career in a major European league.
The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 5/10
Why?
✅ Signing Sancho would be a feather in the cap of the Dubai clubs
⚠️ The timing of the story makes it feel like it has come from Sancho's camp
TPP View
The Dubai interest may be exaggerated by Sancho's camp to push Getafe during salary negotiations. It seems an unlikely destination for the player.
|Club
|Season
|Apps
|Minutes
|Goals
|Assists
|Aston Villa
|2025/26
|39
|1672
|1
|3
|Manchester United
|2025/26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea FC
|2024/25
|41
|2419
|5
|10
|Manchester United
|2024/25
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Borussia Dortmund
|2023/24
|21
|1517
|3
|3
|Manchester United
|2023/24
|3
|76
|0
|0
|Manchester United
|2022/23
|41
|2433
|7
|3
|Manchester United
|2021/22
|38
|2485
|5
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|2020/21
|38
|2974
|16
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|2019/20
|44
|3277
|20
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|2018/19
|43
|2967
|13
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|2017/18
|12
|685
|1
|4
|Borussia Dortmund U19
|2017/18
|1
|90
|1
|1
|Borussia Dortmund UEFA U19
|2017/18
|5
|450
|3
|1
|Borussia Dortmund II
|2017/18
|3
|175
|0
|1
|Manchester City U18
|2016/17
|5
|415
|2
|1
|Manchester City U21
|2016/17
|7
|588
|3
|2
|Manchester City UEFA U19
|2016/17
|6
|468
|2
|0
|Manchester City U18
|2015/16
|2
|27
|0
|1
Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images