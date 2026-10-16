Getafe club president Ángel Torres has confirmed that Jadon Sancho could sign in the coming days and that he expects it to become clear next week whether the Spanish side have successfully concluded talks.

The president confirmed earlier reports that Sancho was closing in on a deal with the Madrid side.

Getafe revive their interest in Sancho

The current discussions are not Getafe’s first attempt to land Sancho. Torres said the club also spoke to the Manchester United attacker three or four months ago.

Getafe have previously used a president-backed financial guarantee to complete a deal involving Dani Carvajal. Torres’s direct involvement in that arrangement provides the precedent for the proposed structure now being considered for Sancho and for Dani Parejo.

Torres sets a timetable for the negotiations

AS journalist Javier Hernández reports the comments after Torres spoke shortly before Getafe’s Conference League match in Craiova yesterday.

Torres said: “We are talking with Sancho, just as we did three or four months ago.”

The Getafe president also placed former Valencia midfielder Parejo firmly in the frame, adding: “Parejo could also be another option.”

On when supporters can expect a resolution, Torres said: “Next week it will be possible to confirm whether or not we have closed these negotiations.”

For both prospective signings to go through, Getafe would use the same formula employed for Carvajal, with Torres personally providing a guarantee.

The careers of Sancho and Parejo

Sancho left Manchester City’s academy for Borussia Dortmund in 2017, establishing himself as a senior player during his first spell in Germany.

The winger joined Manchester United in 2021 after the Red Devils pursued him across multiple transfer windows. He was part of the United squad which won the League Cup in 2023.

Sancho later returned to Dortmund on loan in January 2024 and helped the German club reach that season’s Champions League final.

He subsequently spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Chelsea, adding another Premier League club to his career history.

Parejo developed at Real Madrid before becoming a central figure and captain at Valencia. He later joined Villarreal and helped them win the Europa League in 2021, beating United in the final.

Getafe’s public pursuit now gives United a concrete development to monitor. Torres has put next week forward as the point when the outcome should become clearer, with the proposed guarantee central to whether the move can be completed.

Final Thoughts

Getafe are holding talks with Jadon Sancho and Dani Parejo.

Torres expects clarity on both negotiations next week.

A personal guarantee from Torres would support the proposed deals.

Jadon Sancho career stats Seasons Club Apps Minutes Starts Goals Assists Avg rating 2025/26 Aston Villa 39 1695 18 1 3 6.64 2024/25 Chelsea 41 2417 26 5 8 7.06 2021/22 to 2023/24 Manchester United 82 4991 56 12 6 6.82 2017/18 to 2023/24 Borussia Dortmund 157 11339 125 52 57 7.34 2017/18 – 3 249 3 3 – – 2017/18 Borussia Dortmund U19 1 90 1 1 – – 2017/18 Borussia Dortmund II 3 176 3 0 – – 2017/18 England U17 3 249 3 3 – – 2016/17 Manchester City U19 6 467 5 2 – – 2016/17 Manchester City U18 15 1087 12 13 – – 2016/17 Manchester City U23 7 588 7 3 – – Updated 16 Oct 2026

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images