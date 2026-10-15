Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has explained why Moisés Caicedo would be a transformative signing for the club.

Valencia’s Carrick verdict

Valencia spoke to AS and shared his thoughts on United’s troubled start to the season, Michael Carrick’s role as head coach, and Bruno Fernandes.

United have endured a tough start to the season, which worsened on Tuesday as they were beaten 2-0 by Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. Pressure is mounting on Carrick as the likes of Fabian Hürzeler, Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe are linked to the Old Trafford hot seat.

Valencia told AS that he feels United need more signings. When asked which player he’d love to have at the club, he named fellow countryman Moisés Caicedo.

“It’s been tough, yes. Last year ended very well. This year the team has struggled a bit. I think they still need two or three more signings for United to be able to do better.”

“I’d sign another midfielder. I’d bring in a player like Moisés Caicedo, keeping it local (laughs). And then I’d bring in a centre-back and a right or left full-back.”

When Carrick was brought up, Valencia remarked, “Incredible. When I had the chance to be with him, I saw him as a positive leader, a man who read the game well and controlled it. Then, when training was over, he’d change into different clothes and go to his coaching course.”

“Even then, you could see what he wanted to be. He enjoyed all of this and has shown he has the ability to manage Manchester United. I truly hope he has a lot of success and that he does very well.”

“Yes, he’s always had a very calm, relaxed personality. When he wanted to communicate something, he always did so with great respect. He was never like that type of player who, while still studying, already thinks he’s a coach. He was never like that. He spoke to you with great respect and was very intelligent in everything he said and explained.”

On the difference between Carrick as a player and as a coach, Valencia said, “Yes, it’s exactly the same. I’ve had the chance to see him play three matches in Manchester, after watching him on TV, and his personality hasn’t changed. He’s still a calm, intelligent person who knows how to manage his players.”

“Even when he gives press conferences, you can see how composed he is; he doesn’t get flustered. He hasn’t changed at all since he was a player.”

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has endured a difficult season at United, and the performance against Atlético was just his latest dreadful showing.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that he is not happy with the club due to what he perceives as unkept promises and a lack of ambition at the top level.

Valencia said about the Portugal international, “I think he’s incredible. He’s been playing at a very high level for several seasons now. He’s a player with a lot of quality, who gives his all in every match.”

“I like those kinds of players, passionate when they play, you know? Sometimes you also see him frustrated because he’d like the team to perform differently.”

“For me, he’s a world-class player and I hope he finishes the season well in both the league and the Champions League.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they travel to Leeds United.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images