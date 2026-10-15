“The real deal”: Paul Scholes outlines who he believes should replace Michael Carrick as Man United manager

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has weighed in on who he believes should be the club’s next manager.

Michael Carrick struggles

Carrick became interim manager in January of this year and did an excellent job, leading the club to third place in the league.

Nonetheless, after an underwhelming transfer window, the Red Devils have started the season in appalling fashion.

They find themselves 13th in the league with just six points from six matches.

What’s more, they have been dumped out of the League Cup in the first round they played in and earlier in the week lost a Champions League match to Atletico Madrid.

Links to other managers

This poor form has logically resulted in speculation over Carrick’s position, and a range of managers to replace him have been discussed in the media.

Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, former Napoli coach Antonio Conte, and the former German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann have all been linked to the job, as they are all currently out of work.

One manager who most certainly is not out of a job is Fabian Hürzeler, the 33-year-old manager making waves at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Paul Scholes’ comments

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes threw his weight behind United pursuing the Premier League coach.

Scholes said of Hürzeler, “he’s done great. He looks the real deal, but again, Man United is different. The scrutiny is on you every single week. If Brighton didn’t win a game for the next 10 games, nobody would really be that bothered.”

The former midfielder added, “the one thing that someone like Hürzeler has got over Michael is that he’s done a body of work in the Premier League. Michael did okay in Middlesbrough with what he had. I think Middlesbrough were probably expecting more with the budget they had.”

Finally, he gave his opinion on current manager Michael Carrick and claimed, “there’s a bit of me when you look at Michael because I know him; Michael’s a nice lad. Is there a bit of him that’s thinking, ‘Get me out of here. Get me out of here, I’ll take a few quid.'”

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images