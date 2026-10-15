Home » James Overy: Former Man United youngster explains major difference between Michael Carrick and Ruben Amorim

James Overy: Former Man United youngster explains major difference between Michael Carrick and Ruben Amorim

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of James Overy

Former Manchester United defender James Overy has highlighted the differences between Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick.

Overy’s United career

The Australian youngster moved to Manchester United in 2024 after completing a scholarship at the club.

Overy played 26 times for the club’s youth teams last season, providing three assists.

The 18-year-old has also been called up to Australia’s under-18 side.

However, the defender left the club in the summer and returned to his native country to play for Sydney FC.

Comments on YouTube channel

Overy was a guest on the YouTube channel Suited and Booted TV, where he was asked to give his opinions on training under Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick.

The youngster was given the opportunity to train with the first team, even though he did not make a senior appearance for the club.

This meant that he had the chance to observe both managers working with the group in close detail.

Commenting on this, he said, “an Amorim session like consisted of more running, because obviously we played with the the wing back. We played with the full-backs who get up and down, which just suits me so well. And I think that’s why he really like took an interest in me.”

Overy continued to explain, “I was with them a lot more when Amorim was there because his sessions were just transitional running and shots, where Carrick was a bit more like, ‘let’s keep the ball, one or two touch, five ways to break them down’, they were two completely different managers.”

Defining Carrick’s style, he said that he was “more the tactical and technical side.”

The current manager has struggled so far this season and travels to Elland Road on Sunday desperate for three points against arch-rivals Leeds United.

Featured image Tim Warner via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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