Manchester United star Simi Awujo has revealed a personal detail that helped shape her career.

Little-known detail

Awujo spoke to United and revealed that she used to compete in track and field while growing up in the United States.

Awujo joined United in the summer of 2024 from the United States collegiate system, where she represented the University of Southern California’s USC Trojans. United signed the midfielder after the Paris Olympics, a tournament in which Canada reached the quarter-finals but lost to Germany in a shootout.

The 23-year-old featured prominently under former boss Marc Skinner and continues to be a key player since Eva Olid’s appointment as the new head coach. Awujo informed club media that her experience in track and field assisted in developing some of the attributes that have enabled her rise to the top in football.

Awujo’s remarks

She said, “I ran track in middle school and high school, I particularly did the 400 metres which was so hard, it was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve done and it would stress me out so much.”

“I would just get on the line and almost just start running for my life!”

She continued, “But I think it helped me a lot with football. I think it helped me to build my engine and to just be fitter and take me to a different level which would help me compete at higher levels.”

“In middle school I ran track and I did the 400, the 4×400 and the 4×100 and I think I still have a middle-school record in my school, which is kind of cool! In high school I did the same, it was really enjoyable.”

In terms of being fast in comparison to her teammates, Awujo remarked, “I would say that I am [one of the quickest in the squad]! I’m definitely not as quick off the start as like a Jayde [Riviere] or an Anna [Sandberg].”

“But I’m in the higher percentile of the team, I would hope!”

If Awujo makes an appearance on Sunday against Charlton, it will mark her 50th for United.

She said about this, “That feels like such an accomplishment. Growing up as a United fan, to be able to come here and to play and to meet such a good group of people, it’s nice to be able to have that opportunity and that milestone.”

“Hopefully I can reach 50 and hopefully this season can continue to bring more milestones like that as well.”

Charlton vs. United kicks off at 2 pm.

Featured image by Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images