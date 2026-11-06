Home » Maya Le Tissier: Unstoppable Man United Women captain grabs another gong to add to impressive collection

Maya Le Tissier: Unstoppable Man United Women captain grabs another gong to add to impressive collection

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Maya le Tissier

Manchester United Women had a pleasing month of October in both the league and cup competitions.

Positive month

They started the month with a 1-0 win over Liverpool before the international break.

The Red Devils returned to league action with a 3-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

There were two successful cup matches, as they defeated Liverpool again 5-3 away from home, and Burnley were comfortably dispatched 3-0.

Eva Olid’s side did well to secure a 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City before a 0-0 draw with Everton brought an end to a busy month of fixtures.

Maya Le Tissier stands out

The Red Devils had numerous top performers during the month, but Maya Le Tissier was the standout performer according to fans.

The club’s official website reports that she “has been chosen by fans as Manchester United Women’s Player of the Month for October.”

She received 52% of the vote, beating Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Lea Schuller, and Julia Zigiotti to the award.

Le Tissier played in all six games and scored a fine effort versus Liverpool in the Players’ Cup, her 15th strike for the club in all competitions.

She was also involved in an improving defence that kept clean sheets against Burnley, Liverpool, and Everton.

The captain was also named Player of the Match in outings against Manchester City and Everton.

She received particular praise for her handling of City striker Khadija Shaw.

Ella Toone

Toone was recently added to the shortlist for the FIFPRO World XI and reminded fans of her talent with a stunning volley against Charlton.

It is no surprise that the strike has been named the club’s Goal of the Month for October.

Maya Le Tissier
Season stats 26/27
Stat FA WSL
Competition FA WSL
Apps 8
Minutes 720
Starts 8
Goals 0
Assists 0

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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