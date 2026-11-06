Manchester United Women had a pleasing month of October in both the league and cup competitions.

Positive month

They started the month with a 1-0 win over Liverpool before the international break.

The Red Devils returned to league action with a 3-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

There were two successful cup matches, as they defeated Liverpool again 5-3 away from home, and Burnley were comfortably dispatched 3-0.

Eva Olid’s side did well to secure a 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City before a 0-0 draw with Everton brought an end to a busy month of fixtures.

Maya Le Tissier stands out

The Red Devils had numerous top performers during the month, but Maya Le Tissier was the standout performer according to fans.

The club’s official website reports that she “has been chosen by fans as Manchester United Women’s Player of the Month for October.”

She received 52% of the vote, beating Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Lea Schuller, and Julia Zigiotti to the award.

Le Tissier played in all six games and scored a fine effort versus Liverpool in the Players’ Cup, her 15th strike for the club in all competitions.

She was also involved in an improving defence that kept clean sheets against Burnley, Liverpool, and Everton.

The captain was also named Player of the Match in outings against Manchester City and Everton.

She received particular praise for her handling of City striker Khadija Shaw.

Ella Toone

Toone was recently added to the shortlist for the FIFPRO World XI and reminded fans of her talent with a stunning volley against Charlton.

It is no surprise that the strike has been named the club’s Goal of the Month for October.

It just had to be… ❤️‍🔥 Tooney’s strike against Charlton is your Goal of the Month 🫵 https://t.co/pNP7K2p1zu — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 5, 2026

Maya Le Tissier Season stats 26/27 Stat FA WSL Competition FA WSL Apps 8 Minutes 720 Starts 8 Goals 0 Assists 0

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images