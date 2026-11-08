“A massive honour”: Man United Women star Ella Toone beams after collecting yet another award

Manchester United Women star Ella Toone has been rewarded with a prize in recognition of her contribution to football.

United career

Toone began her career with United in 2018 when the club was reformed and started out in the second division.

She has won the Championship and also an FA Cup title.

Toone is the club’s record appearance maker with 222 appearances and is also the club’s record goalscorer with 66 strikes in all competitions.

The attacker has also achieved success with England, winning both Euro 2022 and 2025.

She also had the joy of scoring in the final at Wembley in 2022.

The award

The club’s official site reported, “in a celebration of Manchester and its culture, this week’s This Is Manchester Awards recognised Ella’s incredible contribution to the game at its annual awards ceremony.”

Toone’s contribution to the game extends well beyond the pitch, as she also set up the ET7 Academy last year, which is a “football development initiative through which she aims to provide an environment for young girls between the ages of eight and 19 to learn the game, develop, and aspire to fulfil their own footballing dreams.”

What’s more, she also took up a role as a creative and strategic advisor to Chorley Women Football Club this summer.

Commenting on her award to MUTV after the event, she claimed, “it’s a massive honour, it’s nice to win these awards. All I want to do is perform on the pitch, be a role model, and use my platform as much as I can to inspire young girls and boys.”

She continued, “it’s so nice to be able to be in this position where I can really use my platform in a positive way, help young girls and boys start out in their journeys and give equal opportunities to everyone. It’s something I’m really, really proud of and that I enjoy doing.”

Toone will next be in action for United Women later this afternoon when they travel to Aston Villa in the WSL.

Ella Toone Career stats Competition Apps Minutes Starts Goals FA WSL 118 9000 106 26 FA Women’s Cup 16 1218 13 7 WSL Cup 18 918 8 5 UEFA Champions League Women 12 820 9 0 All competitions 164 11956 136 38

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images